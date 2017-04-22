Squirrels draw audience for late night loss

With the last out on Friday recorded at 11:49 p.m., the Flying Squirrels dropped the series opener against Reading, 6-2 at The Diamond in front of 9,246. The game was delayed 1:50 due to rain in the second inning, leading to short outings from both starters. Richmond utilized six pitchers, two from starter Sam Coonrod prior to the rain’s arrival. The Squirrels (6-9) will host Reading (6-7) in game two of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Saturday is VCU Night and the graduating basketball class of JeQuan Lewis, Mo Alie-Cox, Doug Brooks, Jordan Burgess and Torey Burston are scheduled to be on hand to throw out the first pitch.

A full promotional rundown can be found here.

Reading jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a run against Richmond starting pitcher Sam Coonrod in the first. Scott Kingery worked a full count then lined a base hit into center field to begin the game. The next batter, Andrew Pullin, dribbled a ball into right field, moving Kingery to third base and Carlos Tocci grounded a ball to second to produce the run. Coonrod buckled down and retired the next two batters to strand a runner at third base.

The game moved into the second inning until the skies darkened and the swirling wind and rain arrived. With one out in the bottom of the second, Hunter Cole lofted a ball to left field that eventually was blown by the stiff wind out beyond the center fielder for a double. The tarp was then called for to begin the season’s first Elephant Auto Insurance rain delay at 7:38 p.m.

The delay lasted 1:50 until the two teams picked things back up with one on and one out in the second inning. Alexis Rivero resumed the game for Reading, replacing starter Drew Anderson. Anderson officially was credited with 1 1/3 innings pitched with one hit allowed. He walked one and struck out one in the rain-shortened outing.

The Squirrels turned to Pat Young to begin the third inning in the stead of starting pitcher Sam Coonrod. Yong struggled to find his command and allowed a pair of walks with two wild pitches to begin his outing. Carlos Tocci then guided a single into right for a 2-0 lead and Kyle Martin added an RBI single to make it 3-0. Young was removed after recording just two outs. Jose Flores entered and walked a man to load the bases before striking out Jiandido Tromp to end the inning.

The Squirrels came right back with two runs in the bottom of the third to make it a 3-2 contest. Matt Winn floated a single out to left field and Slade Heathcott launched a pitch deep over the center field wall. It was the second home run of the season for Heathcott.

Flores pitched through the fifth inning and allowed just one run in the elongated relief appearance. The righty allowed one run in the fourth inning on an RBI single to Tocci. He struck out four and walked one before handing the ball to left Christian Jones to start the sixth.

The Fighting Phils added another run, this time against Jones in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. Andrew Pullin singled to right field and Carlos Tocci picked up his fourth RBI of the game with a triple off the base of the left field wall. Jones returned for the seventh inning and struck out the side to end his outing.

Tyler Cyr allowed the final run of the game in the eighth on a wild pitch and Carlos Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth. Reading’s Joey DeNato (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of work.

The Flying Squirrels continue their second homestand of the season on Saturday night against Reading. RHP Cory Taylor (0-1, 9.72) is scheduled to start for Richmond against RHP Shane Watson (1-0, 7.71). Saturday at The Diamond is VCU Night with a special appearance from VCU basketball standouts JeQuan Lewis, Doug Brooks Mo Alie-Cox, Torey Burston and Jordan Burgess. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels box office at 804-359-3866 or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com