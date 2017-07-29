Squirrels defy deficit, dampness to even series

The Flying Squirrels (43-60) scored eight unanswered runs in an 9-7 comeback victory Over Erie (54-49) on Friday night at The Diamond. The Squirrels pounded out 14 hits through a steady stream of rain and wind to even the series at one game apiece. Hunter Cole and Myles Schroder tallied three hits each and Tyler Cyr stranded the tying runs on base to earn his 12th save of the year. Erie and Richmond will play a doubleheader on Saturday night with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Richmond rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to erase an early 7-1 deficit. The Squirrels gathered six hits in the inning and sent ten batters to the plate to tie the game. Myles Schroder and Jerry Sands ignited the offense with a pair of one-out hits in the inning. After Brandon Bednar struck out, Hunter Cole delivered an RBI single. Dylan Davis added a flare double into center field to score a run and Jeff Arnold tied the game with a two-run single.

Daniell Carbonell added an insurance run with a solo blast in the bottom of the eighth inning. Closer Tyler Cyr then entered and worked around a pair of broken-bat hits to earn the save. Cyr struck out power-hitters Christin Stewart and Steven Moya to end the game.

Through a consistent light rain, Richmond grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Erie starting pitcher Tyler Alexander recorded the first two outs of the inning with ease, and nearly had Myles Schroder on a close strike three. Schroder watched a pair of borderline pitches before drilling his fourth home run of the year over the left field wall for the Richmond lead.

The SeaWolves quickly charged back, taking advantage of the slippery conditions to pull ahead, 3-1. Christin Stewart tied the contests with a solo homer over right field wall. It was the 22nd home run of the year for Stewart and his second of the series. Steven Moya followed with a double to dead center field and Miguel Gonzalez brought him home with a base hit. With two outs, A.J. Simcox lifted a fly ball to right field that Hunter Cole lost in the mist. The ball bounced off of Cole’s glove, scoring Castro for a 3-1 Erie lead.

Nate Reed responded with a quick 1-2-3 third and fourth innings. Reed retired eight consecutive batters before he encountered more trouble in the fifth. Simcox rolled a base hit into center field with one out and Reed then hit the batter Logan Watkins in the head. Dawel Lugo then walked and Grayson Greiner blasted a grand slam over the left field wall to make it 7-1. The slam was the first home run with the bases loaded allowed by Richmond this year.

The Squirrels managed to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning. But produced just one run. Brandon Bednar, Hunter Cole and Dylan Davis all singled to begin the inning, placing Alexander on the ropes. Daniel Carbonell grounded in the second run of the game for Richmond before Alexander skated around the next two hitters.

Reed returned to begin the sixth inning but allowed the first two batters to reach. That forced Manager Kyle Haines to bring in Vic Black from the bullpen. Black quickly retired three straight batters to strand a pair of runners for Reed. The lefty Reed received a no-decision, tossing five innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 93 pitches.

Alexander attempted to stick it out through the hit barrage in the sixth, but could not do so. The lefty allowed 12 hits and seven runs over 5.2 innings of work. He walked one and struck out four before being relieved by Adam Ravenelle.

Vic Black earned the win for Richmond in relief. Black (1-0) tossed a pair of scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one. Cody Hall also dealt a scoreless frame in the eighth.