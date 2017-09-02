Squirrels bashed by Bowie on Saturday

The Bowie Baysox (71-66) collected 15 hits, including four home runs, in an 11-2 romp over Richmond (61-76) on Saturday at The Diamond. D.J. Stewart homered twice in the contest, pulling the Baysox to within one game of first place in the Western Division with three games to play. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon due to the rainout on Friday. Game one of the twin bill will begin at 4:05 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. The final fireworks show of the year will follow the second contest, presented to Food Lion.

On a dreary, overcast evening, the Flying Squirrels fell behind early and often to the Bowie Baysox. Bowie. The top hitting team in the league, launched a pair of solo homers in the second inning to go-ahead, 2-0. With one out in the inning, All-Star Aderlin Rodriguez collected his 21st homer run of the year when he rocked a rising shot over the center field wall. Two batter later, Adrian Marin skimmed a fly ball over the left field wall for the two-run advantage.

The Baysox continued the assault against Richmond’s Matt Lujan in the third inning. After Ryan Mountcaslte and Austin Hays singled, D.J. Steward grounded out to advance the runners. Garabez Rosa then lined a two-run single to take a 4-0 lead.

D.J. Stewart added another run in the fifth on the third solo home run of the game. Lujan (4-5 ) lasted six innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits in the defeat. He walked one and struck out two on 102 pitches.

Vic Black followed Lujan and allowed and allowed three runs (two earned) in the top of the seventh.

Working with a significant lead, Yefry Ramirez shutdown Richmond over seven solid innings of work. The right-hander picked up his league-leading 15th win of the year. Ramirez (15-3) yielded just three hits and struck out nine batters in the effort.

D.J. Stewart put the game away in the eighth when swatted his second home run of the contest off of Stephen Johnson. Stewart launched a two-run shot over the right centerfield wall, pulling Bowie ahead 10-0. Johnson tossed one inning of relief for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels did mange a pair of runs off of Bowie reliever Jason Garcia in the eighth inning. With two outs, Myles Schroder and Caleb Gindle hit back-to-back singles. After Hunter Cole walked, K.C. Hobson floated a soft liner into right field, making it a 10-2 contest.