Shumate named Director of Broadcasting at Duke

David Shumate has been named the Director of Broadcasting for the Blue Devil IMG Sports Network and will serve as the play-by-play voice for Duke football and men’s basketball games, announced on Monday by Pat Streko, General Manager of Duke’s IMG property.

Behind the microphone, Shumate replaces Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Harris, who retired in March following 41 years as the Voice of the Blue Devils.

“I am extremely thankful for this incredible opportunity as I’ve admired and respected the Duke brand from afar for many, many years and could not be more excited to join two championship caliber programs,” Shumate said. “I will strive to represent Duke University and IMG in the same manner as the legendary Bob Harris – his legacy as the Voice of the Blue Devils is unrivaled and I’m humbled to follow him. I’m grateful to Pat Streko of IMG and Dr. White, Coach Cutcliffe and Coach Krzyzewski at Duke for their support and I can’t wait to get to work.”

A native North Carolinian, Shumate spent the last five years as IMG’s Director of Audio Operations. His broadcasting experience includes play-by-play duties for the Mid-American Conference championship football game (2010-16), SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (2011-17) and SEC Baseball Tournament (2013-17).

Shumate, who also has handled basketball play-by-play responsibilities for Auburn, Connecticut, Duke, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia, graduated from Appalachian State University in 2006 with a bachelor of science degree in communication with a concentration in electric media and broadcasting.

“Our search to replace Bob Harris brought many excellent candidates into the fold, and David’s lengthy list of attributes placed him at the top,” Streko said. “We are confident Duke fans worldwide will come to admire and enjoy David’s broadcasting style as he shares his view with great passion and poise. We are absolutely thrilled about David joining the Blue Devil IMG Sports Network.”

Shumate will begin his duties on July 1. Duke opens the 2017 gridiron season on Saturday, September 2 at home against N.C. Central.

Radio broadcasts on the Blue Devil IMG Sports Network can be heard on a network of stations across the state of North Carolina, on GoDuke.com and TuneIn Radio. A complete listing of network affiliates may be found on GoDuke.com.