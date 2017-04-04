Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls

The Shenandoah University baseball team is a near unanimous selection as the nation’s No. 1 team in the week six D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll released Tuesday morning by the website.

The Hornets, 22-1, are No. 1 in the poll for the third straight week after capturing 23 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 622 points.

Shenandoah is 41 points ahead of LaGrange (Ga.) for the top spot. The Panthers rose one spot this week as Cortland (N.Y.) fell from No. 2 to No. 6.

SU is now one of two ODAC teams in the poll – Randolph-Macon is No. 16 this week after checking in at No. 12 last week and Roanoke falls out of the poll from its No. 21 position last week.

Washington and Lee, the Hornets opponent on Wednesday, earned 36 points in the poll this week and sits just outside of the Top 25.

Complete poll