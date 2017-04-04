Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 9:42 am
Front Page » Sports » Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Shenandoah University baseball team is a near unanimous selection as the nation’s No. 1 team in the week six D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll released Tuesday morning by the website.
The Hornets, 22-1, are No. 1 in the poll for the third straight week after capturing 23 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 622 points.
Shenandoah is 41 points ahead of LaGrange (Ga.) for the top spot. The Panthers rose one spot this week as Cortland (N.Y.) fell from No. 2 to No. 6.
SU is now one of two ODAC teams in the poll – Randolph-Macon is No. 16 this week after checking in at No. 12 last week and Roanoke falls out of the poll from its No. 21 position last week.
Washington and Lee, the Hornets opponent on Wednesday, earned 36 points in the poll this week and sits just outside of the Top 25.
Complete poll
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion