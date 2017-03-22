 jump to example.com

Shayok, Reuter leaving UVA men’s basketball program

Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 5:53 pm

uva basketballGuard Marial Shayok and forward Jarred Reuter are leaving the UVA basketball program.

Coach Tony Bennett announced the news today. The interest of Reuter, a sophomore who scored 3.8 points per game in 10.8 minutes per game this season, in a possible transfer had been speculated. The move by Shayok, a junior and the team’s second-leading scorer, at 8.9 points per game, comes as a bit of a surprise.

“Marial and Jarred informed me today that they are leaving the Virginia basketball program and are looking to transfer to other schools,” Bennett said. “I thank Marial and Jarred for their hard work and contributions to our program, and wish them success in the future.”

Shayok had 15 double-digit games this past season, including a career-high 23 points in Virginia’s first-round NCAA Tournament win over UNC-Wilmington.

But Shayok had seen his role diminish over the course of the 2016-2017 season with the emergence of freshmen Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome.

Over a five-game stretch beginning with UVA’s 70-55 win at N.C. State on Feb. 25, Shayok logged a total of 54 minutes, as Guy and Jerome got starts in Bennett’s four-guard lineup.

Reuter also had trouble getting on the floor even with Virginia being rather thin in the post, especially late in the season with Isaiah Wilkins limited with the lingering effects of strep throat.

Reuter got double-digit minutes just once in the Cavs’ final 12 games.

 

