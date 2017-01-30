 jump to example.com

Share some Virginia love this Valentine’s Day

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 4:27 pm

virginia is for loversThere’s plenty to love about Virginia this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re looking to impress that special someone with a romantic Virginia getaway or locally-produced and lovingly-made Virginia foods, beverages or agricultural products.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers seven ways to say “I love you” and support Virginia’s farmers, food and beverage entrepreneurs, the local economy and the Commonwealth’s largest industry – agriculture.

  1. Assemble a Virginia’s Finest gift basket: Gift-givers searching for something special should consider the top-quality, Virginia-produced and processed products of the Virginia’s Finest® program. The extensive selection includes delectable desserts, tasty snacks, fine beverages, flavorful meats and more. Visit www.VAfinest.com for a directory of these delicious products.
  2. Visit a local farmers’ market together and create a romantic meal using Virginia Grown®products: Purchase a variety of farm-fresh products such as local honey, fine cheeses or seasonal produce at any of Virginia’s farmers’ markets. For a directory of farmers’ markets across the state, visit www.VirginiaGrown.com. The availability of farmers’ markets varies during the winter months. Check the market’s website or Facebook page before you visit.
  3. Dine at a farm-to-table restaurant: Enjoy a delicious meal together while investing in establishments that offer regionally sourced menus. Discover a restaurant near you atwww.Virginia.org/FarmtoTable.
  4. Explore Virginia’s wineries: According to the 2015 Economic Impact Study of Wine and Wine Grapes on the Commonwealth of Virginia, the wine industry contributes more than $1.37 billion annually to Virginia’s economy. There are more than 250 wineries scattered across the state. Take your sweetheart on a wine tasting expedition and enjoy Virginia’s beautiful countryside. Visit www.virginiawine.org to search for local wineries.
  5. Tour a brewery: If your Valentine has an affinity for beer, the Commonwealth has more than 150 licensed craft breweries to satisfy their palate. Some offer full or limited menus and many will show you how they make their special brew. Search for a local brewery at www.virginia.org/craftbeer.
  6. Visit a working farm: Take in some country air and enjoy a true farm experience together. Called agritourism, farm offerings may include bed and breakfast-type accommodations, farm tours, pick-your-own activities or historical programs. Search for agritourism farms at www.VirginiaGrown.com.
  7. Give a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription: Consider giving your Valentine an entire season of farm-fresh food and support your local farmers with a CSA subscription. Visit www.VirginiaGrown.com to search for one near you.
