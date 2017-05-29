 jump to example.com

Senators shut down Squirrels in series split

Published Monday, May. 29, 2017, 3:27 pm

Four Harrisburg pitchers combined to shut down the Richmond offense and split the four game series with a 1-0 win over the Flying Squirrels on Monday at FNB field. Richmond (19-30) was shutout for the seventh time this season and was held to three hits in the defeat. The Squirrels continue the current road trip in Hartford on Tuesday beginning at 7:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsDespite the lack of offense, Richmond starting pitcher Jose Flores was sharp in just his second start of the year. Flores baffled Harrisburg through five innings, but received a no-decision in the outing.  The righty did not allow a base runner through the first four innings and yielded just one hit – a double to Neftali Soto in the fifth. Flores struck out a career-high six batters and walked none 53 pitches.

Miguel Gomez had the first of the Squirrels three hits in the first inning and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. The single matched Gomez with Hunter Cole for the longest hitting streak of theseason.

Flores was replaced by Christian Jones to start the sixth inning and that’s when Harrisburg struck for the first and only run of the game.  Alec Keller reached with two outs on an infield single and advanced to second on a walk. Yadiel Hernandez then delivered an RBI a single to center field. Jones (0-3) finished the inning without any more damage and tossed a pair of innings in taking the loss.

Harrisburg’s Derek Eitel matched zeros with Flores to earn the win in the series finale. Eitel (1-0) allowed just the base hit to Gomez over six innings of work. The Senators pulled Eitel for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth and used RC Orlan, Andrew Robinson and Wander Suero to close out the game. Suero earned the save, his ninth of the year.

The Flying Squirrels continue the seven-game road trip on Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. Right-hander Sam Coonrod 1-5, 4.76 is scheduled to start against the Yard Goats RHP Konner Wade (1-4, 4.78). Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

