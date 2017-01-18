Scorching Virginia Wesleyan tops Bridgewater

Virginia Wesleyan rode a hot-shooting first half to a 54-25 lead at the break Wednesday evening and the Marlins went on to defeat Bridgewater College 94-62 in ODAC men’s basketball action.

Virginia Wesleyan improved to 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the ODAC while the Eagles dropped to 5-11, 2-5 in conference play.

The Marlins shot 55.9 percent from the floor in the first half, making 19-of-34 shots. The visitors’ numbers were even better from long range where the Marlins connected on 60 percent (9-of-15) of their 3-point attempts.

Andre Banks and Khory Moore combined for 33 points in the first 20 minutes. Banks hit 5-of-6 shots from 3-point range and scored 19 points while Moore added 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

The Marlins jumped out to an 11-0 lead before the Eagles got on the board on a layup by Efe Balfour with 16:23on the clock. Moore’s 3-pointer made it 14-2 before a layup by Bridgewater’s Bryce Boggs cut the margin to 10 points. The Marlins added the next five points, four by Moore, to lead 19-4 with 14:05 left in the first half.

After Boggs knocked down a 3-pointer, the Marlins reeled off 11 unanswered points to open up a comfortable 30-9 lead at the 9:50 mark of the first half.

Moore finished the game with 22 points to lead the Marlins. Banks finished with 19 and Lamont Steward added 15 points.

Boggs matched Moore’s output with 22 points to pace the Eagles. Kevin Saylor scored 13 points and Balfour added 10.

Bridgewater returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Eagles host Emory & Henry. Game time is set for approximately 4:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the women’s game featuring the Eagles and Washington and Lee.