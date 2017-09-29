SCC names Scott A. White Virginia Commissioner of Insurance

The State Corporation Commission has appointed Scott A. White to serve as Virginia’s 14th Commissioner of Insurance in the 111-year history of the SCC’s regulation of the insurance industry.

White assumes the post on January 1, 2018, upon the retirement of Jacqueline K. Cunningham.

White is currently the Deputy General Counsel for Financial Services in the SCC’s Office of General Counsel. He has 18 years of service with the Commission in various capacities in that office since 1999 including responsibility for insurance matters.

SCC Chairman Judith Williams Jagdmann, also speaking for Commissioners Mark C. Christie and James C. Dimitri said, “Being able to name a new insurance commissioner now ensures a smooth transition at a critical time for Virginia’s insurance industry and its policyholders. And, will continue the Bureau’s commitment of public service as the Commonwealth copes with a multitude of issues facing the state regulation of insurance.”

White will succeed Commissioner Cunningham who retires at the end of the year after eight years as Commissioner of Insurance. Her SCC career includes nearly 25 years of service within the Bureau. Cunningham announced her intentions to retire on June 1.

White said, “I have much more to absorb from Commissioner Cunningham before she walks out the door. Best of all, I am familiar with the outstanding capabilities of a Bureau staff (approximately 195) that is recognized nationally for its professionalism and expertise.” He added, “I am appreciative of the Commissioners’ confidence in entrusting me with ensuring that the citizens of the Commonwealth are provided with access to adequate and reliable insurance protection.”

The SCC’s Bureau of Insurance oversees compliance with Virginia’s insurance laws affecting more than 2,400 insurance companies, groups, and plans; and approximately 248,000 insurance agencies and agents. In addition to life and health insurance, the SCC also regulates home, fire, and auto insurance among other property and casualty lines of insurance.