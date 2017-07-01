Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 3-7

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening –Expect single lane closures nightly between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). On the weekends lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For the rest of the week, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m. Work will be suspended between noon Monday, July 3 and noon Wednesday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 Bypass – Right lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – The new section of Berkmar Drive, between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive, is anticipated to open to traffic on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern at the roundabouts at each end of the project and follow directional signs. The relocated entrance to Sam’s Club on Berkmar just north of Hilton Heights Road will also open Saturday.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit hillsdaledrive.org.