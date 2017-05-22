Ritchie McKay adds Marcus Conrad to Liberty basketball staff

Ritchie McKay announced the hiring of Marcus Conrad as the director of player development for the Liberty men’s basketball program.

“Marcus has served our program extremely well as a graduate assistant so we are very excited that we have the opportunity to elevate him into this vital role,” McKay said. “He has made our program better in so many ways since he is has been here and will continue to do so as Director of Player Development.”

As Director of Player Development, Conrad’s duties are to assist with laying out plans for each player on and off the court in order to maximize their potential as a student and basketball player. Conrad will also assist with recruiting activities, setting up official visits and hosting prospects and their parents. He will constantly be updating recruiting boards while providing daily recruiting updates to the coaching staff.

Prior to being hired as the Director of Player Development, Conrad spent the previous two years with the Flames as a graduate assistant. While serving as a graduate assistant, Conrad oversaw Liberty’s student managers and handled behind-the-scenes game day and practice operations. He also assisted the coaching staff with day-to-day operations, including video breakdown, scouting and managing the recruiting database. Conrad recently graduated with a master’s degree in sport management at Liberty.

“If he were a player on a team, he would be one of those players you cannot win without because he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” McKay added. “He is a Swiss Army-knife on our staff because he takes care of so many things behind the scenes that nobody notices. He will do great at helping our players reach their potential both spiritually and athletically.”

Conrad is no stranger to the Lynchburg area, as he graduated from Brookville High School in 2011. He continued his education at Virginia, receiving a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 2015. While with the Cavaliers men’s basketball program, he served as a student manager under Tony Bennett and was promoted to head manager his senior year. In his role as head manager, he assisted with travel arrangements, meals, video editing and recruiting coordination.