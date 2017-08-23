Richmond wins fifth straight after delayed start

After waiting through a 2:33 rain delay to start Tuesday’s game, the Flying Squirrels wrapped up their fifth consecutive win at 12:26 a.m Wednesday. Richmond pounded out 14 hits in an 10-4 drubbing of the Erie SeaWolves (60-67) at UPMC park. The five-game winning streak marks the best stretch of the year for the Flying Squirrels. Richmond will go for the sweep in Erie on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

After waiting 2:33 due to rain and impending rain that never arrived, the Richmond offense was eager to get things going. The Squirrels jumped on Erie prospect right-hander Beau Burrows, striking for four runs in the first inning. Brandon Bednar initiated the scoring with a bases loaded double and Daniel Carbonell followed suit with a two-run double to left.

Eventually, Richmond’s starting pitcher Dillon McNamara was able to take the mound. McNamara, in the midst of transitioning from being a career relief pitcher into a starter, was limited to a short 43 pitch outing for Richmond. The righty retired the first six batters he faced, but ran into difficulty in the third. The ‘Wolves chopped the lead in half, 4-2 with a paid of runs in the inning, forcing McNamara from the game. Reliever Seth Rosin then entered and finished out the frame, standing a runner.

Erie continued to chip away when slugger Christin Stewart made it a one-run contest in the fourth inning. Stewart launched his league-leading 27th home run, smashing a line drive over the right field wall off of Rosin, making it a 4-3 contest.

Burrows settled in after the rocky first inning and lasted 5.2 innings in the no-decision. He picked up double plays to end the second and third innings then retried the side in order in the fourth and again in the fifth prior to running out of pitches in the sixth. With two outs, Brandon Bednar singled, leading to Burrows departure after his 92nd pitch.

Tied 4-4 entering the seventh, Richmond unloaded for six runs on six hits to take a 10-4 lead. Erie reliever Kurt Spomer retired the first batter of the inning before Rando Moreno doubled and Jeff Arnold worked a walk. Spomer was removed in favor of hard-throwing Adam Ravenelle and things thereafter fell apart for Erie. Caleb Gindl beat out a double play ball, setting up Jerry Sands for a two-run base hit. K.C. Hobson, Bednar, Carbonell and Dylan Davis all followed with RBI singles to pull ahead for good.

Carlos Alvarado (1-4) earned his first win of the year by pitching a pair of scoreless innings. Jarret Martin and Cody Hall finished the final two innings to seal the win. Richmond used seven pitchers in the victory.