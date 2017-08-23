 jump to example.com

Richmond wins fifth straight after delayed start

Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, 8:47 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

After waiting through a 2:33 rain delay to start Tuesday’s game, the Flying Squirrels wrapped up their fifth consecutive win at 12:26 a.m Wednesday. Richmond pounded out 14 hits in an 10-4 drubbing of  the Erie SeaWolves (60-67) at UPMC park. The five-game winning streak marks the best stretch of the year for the Flying Squirrels. Richmond will go for the sweep in Erie on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsAfter waiting 2:33 due to rain and impending rain that never arrived, the Richmond offense was eager to get things going. The Squirrels jumped on Erie prospect right-hander Beau Burrows, striking for four runs in the first inning. Brandon Bednar initiated the scoring with a bases loaded double and Daniel Carbonell followed suit with a two-run double to left.

Eventually, Richmond’s starting pitcher Dillon McNamara was able to take the mound. McNamara, in the midst of transitioning from being a career relief pitcher into a starter, was limited to a short 43 pitch outing for Richmond. The righty retired the first six batters he faced, but ran into difficulty in the third. The ‘Wolves chopped the lead in half, 4-2 with a paid of runs in the inning, forcing McNamara from the game. Reliever Seth Rosin then entered and finished out the frame, standing a runner.

Erie continued to chip away when slugger Christin Stewart made it a one-run contest in the fourth inning. Stewart launched his league-leading 27th home run,  smashing a line drive over the right field wall off of Rosin, making it a 4-3 contest.

Burrows settled in after the rocky first inning and lasted 5.2 innings in the no-decision. He picked up double plays to end the second and third innings then retried the side in order in the fourth and again in the fifth prior to running out of pitches in the sixth. With two outs, Brandon Bednar singled, leading to Burrows departure after his 92nd pitch.

Tied 4-4 entering the seventh, Richmond unloaded for six runs on six hits to take a 10-4 lead. Erie reliever Kurt Spomer retired the first batter of the inning before Rando Moreno doubled and Jeff Arnold worked a walk. Spomer was removed in favor of hard-throwing Adam Ravenelle and things thereafter fell apart for Erie. Caleb Gindl beat out a double play ball, setting up Jerry Sands for a two-run base hit. K.C. Hobson, Bednar, Carbonell and Dylan Davis all followed with RBI singles to pull ahead for good.

Carlos Alvarado (1-4) earned his first win of the year by pitching a pair of scoreless innings. Jarret Martin and Cody Hall finished the final two innings to seal the win. Richmond used seven pitchers in the victory.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Bestselling novelist James Alexander Thom to speak at Bridgewater College
Arlington workshop will initiate dialogue on workforce development for veterans
Insider perspective on ESPN decision to pull Robert Lee from UVA football
WTJU Freefall Music & Art Festival: An antidote to fascism
Motley Shakespeare Players ready for upcoming 2017-2018 season
VCU Health doctors first in Virginia to administer newly approved ALS treatment
Defense costs Potomac in 3-2 loss
Big first inning leads to fifth straight Hillcats win, 6-3
State Police looking for two Nelson County shooting suspects
Michele Edwards shares experiences at #Charlottesville protest
Hydraulic study update Wednesday at Charlottesville High School
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Are Democrats overplaying their hand on Confederate monuments?
Field hockey: All seven ACC teams ranked in preseason NFHCA poll
Federal court: FERC must consider greenhouse gas emissions from pipelines
VCU poll: 80 percent of Virginians support financial incentives to spur economic development
What does Charlottesville have to do with NASCAR?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 