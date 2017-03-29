 jump to example.com

Ralph Northam unveils education policy platform

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 9:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

ralph northamLt. Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled his education policy platform to make quality education available for all Virginians, no matter who they are, no matter where they are.

Last month, Northam, a candidate for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination, announced his G3 :  Get Skilled — Get a Job — Give Back, which funds last-dollar tuition and fees for any Virginian to pursue a workforce training credential or an associate degree in one of the targeted, new-collar job areas, from cybersecurity to early childhood education, construction trades to health care.

His education plan includes measures to:

  • Attract, retain, and support teachers

  • Continue standards of learning (SOL) reform

  • Expand access to quality and affordable early childhood education

  • Increase the number of students taking computer science, coding, and advanced placement courses.

  • Break the school-to-prison pipeline

  • Promote community support and wraparound services in Virginia schools

  • Support high school redesign and jump start developing the workforce

Of the plan, Lt. Governor Northam said:

“As a doctor, I see the light of potential in the eyes of every child that walks into my office. By putting families and students first and giving every child a shot at success, we can ensure that light never goes out. Every child in the Commonwealth deserves to have the same opportunities I did, and the foundation for that is a quality education. I’m a proud product of Virginia public schools—and I’ll fight for them as governor. ”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Barnstorming tour aims to Roll Back Pollution
VMI bolts to early lead, holds on to defeat Longwood, 6-4
Averett uses big first inning to defeat Bridgewater
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA tops Oregon, 15-6
Susan Platt’s secret weapon: Rosie O’Donnell?
Augusta Health accredited by ACR as lung cancer screening center
Former congressional candidate to appear at Goodlatte office to issue challenge
Senators urge Trump to restore funding to Appalachian Regional Commission
McAuliffe announces $944K in Virginia telecommunication grants
Foods for sport and exercise
Kaine calls on Trump to veto resolution gutting Internet privacy rules
American Pickers coming to Virginia in May
Tom Perriello submits ballot petitions for Democratic Party primary
LG candidate Justin Fairfax files for ballot with 16K signatures
Shamrock Farms to create 70 new jobs in Augusta County
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Frederick County
UVA men’s tennis coach Brian Boland to leave program at end of season
Tim Kaine confirms plan to vote against Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination
Watch: Chris Graham talks wrestling live from Smackdown
Ralph Northam submits petitions for ballot access
Gas prices are too damn high
EMU alumnus Michael J. Sharp among UN officials confirmed dead in Congo
UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
VMI Keydets down JMU, 6-1
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 