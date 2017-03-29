Ralph Northam unveils education policy platform

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled his education policy platform to make quality education available for all Virginians, no matter who they are, no matter where they are.

Last month, Northam, a candidate for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination, announced his G3 : Get Skilled — Get a Job — Give Back, which funds last-dollar tuition and fees for any Virginian to pursue a workforce training credential or an associate degree in one of the targeted, new-collar job areas, from cybersecurity to early childhood education, construction trades to health care.

His education plan includes measures to:

Attract, retain, and support teachers

Continue standards of learning (SOL) reform

Expand access to quality and affordable early childhood education

Increase the number of students taking computer science, coding, and advanced placement courses.

Break the school-to-prison pipeline

Promote community support and wraparound services in Virginia schools

Support high school redesign and jump start developing the workforce

Of the plan, Lt. Governor Northam said:

“As a doctor, I see the light of potential in the eyes of every child that walks into my office. By putting families and students first and giving every child a shot at success, we can ensure that light never goes out. Every child in the Commonwealth deserves to have the same opportunities I did, and the foundation for that is a quality education. I’m a proud product of Virginia public schools—and I’ll fight for them as governor. ”