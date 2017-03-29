Ralph Northam submits petitions for ballot access
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s campaign submitted 30,170 petition signatures to qualify for ballot access for this year’s gubernatorial race.
The number is 20,000 signatures more than the required total. The Northam campaign was the first Democratic campaign to submit its signatures, and will appear first on June’s primary ballot.
Campaign Manager Brad Komar said of the submission:
“Ralph Northam’s message of taking on the NRA, defending a woman’s right to choose, and creating economic opportunity for all Virginians is resonating across the Commonwealth.
“Submitting more than 30,000 signatures far exceeded our expectations and is a clear indication of grassroots support for Lieutenant Governor Northam’s candidacy. With thousands turning up at our campaign events, and more than 34,000 contributions, 94% of which are $100 or less, as of the last quarter, we are in a strong position heading into April.”
You can also find a web video on the petition submissions, here.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion