Podcast: Appalachian Chained on NASCAR, Charlottesville

Published Friday, Sep. 1, 2017, 1:41 pm

What does Charlottesville have to do with NASCAR and Appalachia? Rod Mullins explores in his Appalachian Chained podcast.

 

About Rod Mullins/Appalachian Chained

Roderick Mullins is a freelance digital journalist born and raised in Appalachia and the writer and editor of  “Appalachian Chained”.

He began his career in journalism and mass media working in radio after graduating high school and through his college years at Clinch Valley College (now The University of Virginia’s College at Wise) and as a reporter for The Cumberland Times newspaper in his hometown of Clintwood, VA. Mullins later moved to feature writing for “The Dickenson Star” while continuing his work in radio broadcasting. After graduating from UVa-Wise in 1988 with a B.A. in English/Communications, Mullins became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for AM/FM station, WNVA in Norton, VA.

In the early 1990’s Mullins was the Director of Sports Information at UVa-Wise and served as the radio broadcast “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons in addition to publicizing Cavalier athletics. During that time he covered NASCAR Winston Cup, Busch and Craftsman Truck Series racing for several online publications and was published in Late Model Racing magazine.

Mullins’ love of “telling a story” whether through the written word or through audio, video or photography has returned him to his roots; journalism.

He returned to writing covering local government and sports for The Dickenson Star and The Coalfield Progress newspapers, as well as NASCAR and NHRA coverage for the Augusta Free Press online. In addition to writing and editing his blog, he also serves as co-host of the popular podcast, “Stories: A History of Appalachia“.

Mullins lives in Wise, VA, with his wife, Kimberly, who is a middle school teacher and one son, Andrew. He enjoys writing, genealogy, Appalachian history, podcasting, audio/video editing, graphic design and also pursues personal storytelling and informational presentations about historical topics from Appalachia in his spare time.

