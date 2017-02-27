 jump to example.com

Paper with Attitude opening reception at Wayne Theatre on March 9

Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 2:31 pm

A new exhibit highlighting paper art will be featured during an opening reception on Thursday, March 9, from 5-7 p.m. in the Exhibit Gallery of the Wayne Theatre.

Paper with Attitude explores the artwork of six Virginia artists: Rebecca Humphrey, Deborah O’Keeffe, Sherry Trachtman, Gibby Waitzkin, Angie Wiggins and Saaraliisa Ylitalio.

“Each of the artists selected to exhibit shares a different story of why they are working with paper,” curator Liz Moss said. “All have a unique vision and approach using techniques that include shaping paper pulp combined with natural dyes, organic fibers, mixed media and found objects, and recycled paper.

“We hope that experiencing the collective mastery of this body of work will encourage viewers to embrace the limitless possibilities of paper.”

The origin of paper art can be traced back over a thousand years and was discovered in many different cultures and forms including paper folding, book-making, and as complex cutting techniques such as Scherenschitte.

The use of paper as an art medium has continued to evolve and provides unlimited creativity and powerful forms of expression for artists as they push the boundaries of imagination.

The exhibit runs March 2 through May 28, 2017.

The Exhibit Gallery at the Wayne Theatre hosts a variety of art exhibits throughout the year. Located on the second floor, the Gallery is open TuesdayFriday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or whenever the theater is open for performances.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org/art-gallery.

