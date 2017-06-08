Painting Weekend in Highland County

The Highland County Arts Council will host its annual Artists Weekend June 23-25. The event is an opportunity for artists to enjoy the spectacular features that are the hallmarks of Virginia’s Little Switzerland and capture its natural beauty.

The weekend will begin on Friday June 23 with an early morning orientation before artists take their paints, brushes, canvases and easels for two days of painting in the open air. On Saturday evening the participants will gather for a “Wine and Walk Around” before a pleasant dinner under the Market Pavillion.

On Sunday afternoon, they may show their works in the annual “Wet Paint Show” which is open to the public from 1-3 pm at the newly restored/renovated historic Highland Center in Monterey.

According to Liz Delahoussaye, the founder and organizer of the event, “Our artists enjoy the comradery and non-competitive atmosphere of the Highland event. There is a lot of sharing of techniques and many adventures in the outdoors occur.” She adds, “The ‘Wet Paint Show’ provides an opportunity for the artists to show their works before they leave Highland and perhaps even make a sale!”

The deadline for enrolling in the “En Plein Air” weekend is June 15.

For more information visit the website, www. Highlandcountyartscouncil.org. or contact Liz Delahoussaye at edelahoussaye@yahoo.com or 540-468-2916 for more information.