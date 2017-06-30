 jump to example.com

P-Nats to hand out Ode To Tommy John Surgery statues

Published Friday, Jun. 30, 2017, 9:49 pm

The Potomac Nationals will give away Ode to Tommy John Surgery statues to the first 1,250 fans who enter Pfitzner Stadium on Saturday, July 8, courtesy of Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic on How the Grinch Stole Halfway to Christmas Night!

tommy john surgeryNever before has the world of MiLB seen a statue commemorating baseball’s most infamous surgery first performed by Dr. Frank Jobe on former Major League Baseball veteran left-handed pitcher, Tommy John.

The statue, in fact, features a removable UCL which makes it perfect for orthopedic surgeons in training!

The statue even received a tweeted stamp of approval from Dr. James Andrews’ Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

The heralded Ode to Tommy John Surgery (Elbow) Statue has received national media attention from renowned outlets such as: ESPN’s SportsCenter, MLB Cut4, Yahoo! Sports, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Washington Post.

Displayed on the outfield jumbo-tron video board during the game will be tributes to Jobe, Andrews, and John, in addition to a roster of all the Washington Nationals’ Big League players and farmhands who have undergone Tommy John Surgery plus TJ Surgery Trivia brought to fans by presenting sponsor of the giveaway statues, Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic.

The Nationals will also run the ESPN SportsCenter feature from anchor, Kenny Mayne’s “Stars of the Night” on the video board on the evening of the giveaway so fans get the scope of how much attention the Ode to Tommy John Surgery Statue has garnered.

A special guest from the medical field will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Ode to Tommy John Surgery Statue Giveaway Night.

On the Pfitzner Stadium concourse there will be an Operation Board Game Playing Station, as well.

Meanwhile the P-Nats will celebrate 60 years of “The Grinch,” a world-renowned Dr. Seuss’ character (villain) made famous in How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1957).

The Grinch has accepted Cindy Lou Who’s invitation to the Pfitzbilation Celebration at Pfitzner Stadium and will be in attendance with his trusted sidekick, Max the Dog.

With a change of heart from his typical holiday demeanor, The Grinch, who will be in attendance at the game, will bring tears of joy instead of sadness by helping to hand out ‘Ode to Tommy John Surgery’ Statues to the P-Nats’ faithful.

In addition, A Green Elephant Gift Swap will take place in the Bullpen Picnic Area in the right field corner. In the vein of “White Elephant” gift exchanges, fans are encouraged to bring wrapped gifts to swap at a value of approximately $10 to $15. Anyone can participate in the Green Elephant Swap presented by The Grinch as the game’s main objective is to entertain and gain at the same time!

P-Nats fans are invited to visit the Pfitzner Stadium Christmas Tree, as well.

Like The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who will be in attendance, and will serve gracefully as the evening’s On-Field Emcee to ensure all members of The Red, White, and Blue fan base on hand for the festivities basks in “Whobilation.”

P-Nats fans are asked to bring their best baseball cheer to The Pfitz to show the Grinch that baseball is worth more than the price of admission into the ballpark.

During Pfitzbilation, a Pfitzner Stadium Cheermeister, who exhibits the most spirited cheering, will be crowned and spotlighted on the video board.

Green will be the theme in the P-Nats’ Main Concessions Stand.

P-Nats fans are encouraged to BYORB (bring your own roast beef)!

The Grinch will show off the termites in his smile and will be available for pictures with Max and Cindy Lou Who throughout the game.

The P-Nats will pay tribute to some of the most famous Grinches on the video board including a look back at the original Dr. Seuss cartoon.

The Red, White & Blue will also honor Boris Karloff, who voiced the first Grinch and served as story narrator in the 1966 animated TV special.

On another Scout Night at The Pfitz, area scout packs will camp out on the field after the game and enjoy watching Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) starring Jim Carrey.

Flying Dog will be on hand to host a beer tasting by the First Base Gate.

Wegmans will present select in-game promotions on the Pfitzner Stadium diamond during the game.

Author Jake Russell will join the P-Nats at The Pfitz to sign copies of his book, 100 Things Nationals Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.

Post-game fireworks will light up the Northern Virginia sky presented by: Onelife Fitness and WTOP.

Kids will then run the bases courtesy of Glory Days Grill after the epic fireworks show!

Gates open at 5:00pm for the P-Nats’ clash with a Northern Divison rival in the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals) and all the multi-faceted fun!

P-Nats fans are officially invited out to The Pfitz for How the Grinch Stole Halfway to Christmas Night and to snag an Ode to Tommy John Surgery Statue with the aim of growing the hearts of the Potomac Nationals’ faithful three times that night!

