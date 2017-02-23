 jump to example.com

Online sports betting: A quick guide for beginners

Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 9:30 am

New to the world of online sports betting? The multitude of betting sites, offers, types of bets, and conditions can be a bit daunting at first, but once you get the hang of how everything works it is really quite simple. Getting started can take a bit of time, so we have compiled this quick guide of things to look out for and what to do when it comes to starting your online betting career.

 

How to Pick the Right Operator

The starting point should be deciding which site or sites you want to play with. Joining more than one site can be beneficial, and you shouldn’t feel like you need to stay loyal to a particular operator once you have joined. You can always cash out your funds and play somewhere else if you feel you have made the wrong decision.

One thing to watch out for is if the site also provides the opportunity to play other games. You may want to enjoy some table casino games between betting on sports. This 888casino review details how the site has high-quality slots available with a decent variety. There are also special offers including an $88 no deposit bonus to users who download the free casino software.

Bonuses are the other important thing to look out for. Deposit bonuses are common, and there are often special promotions focusing on particular matches. For example, some sites will pay back your stake if you only get one result wrong in an accumulator.

 

What Kind of Bets Should You Make?

Sport betting isn’t just about predicting the outcome of a single match. Accumulator and combined bets (see video above) on multiple outcomes are a way to earn big sums without having to risk too much. Analysing team and player performance stats is a good starting point for making such bets. For example, if you wanted to bet on basketball you could take a look at the fact that London Perrantes has been scoring an average of 12.3 points per game. But at the same time Virginia have been on a losing streak. A good combined bet at that time could be to stake on Perrantes to score more than ten points with Virginia to lose the game.

Another option could be to bet larger sums of money on outcomes that you think are fairly likely. The returns won’t be as much, but you can build up your pot gradually.

 

Things to Watch Out For

Always read the small print with regards to offers. Sometimes winnings on a deposit bonus might be paid back in the form of free bets, or a casino bonus can only be used in conjunction with certain games. If in doubt, most sites have 24/7 support and you can chat via messenger or email with site operators.

If you are getting into betting for the first time, remember to set yourself some guidelines. Never bet more than you are willing to lose, set yourself a betting limit per week, and learn to walk away when you are up. These are strong foundations for enjoyable betting.

