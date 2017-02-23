OneVirginia2021 launches crowdfunding campaign for lawsuit

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

In its fight against rigged elections in Virginia, the non-partisan group OneVirginia2021 is breaking new ground in public interest advocacy. Through the organization CrowdJustice, OneVirginia2021 launched a crowd-funding campaign today in support of its lawsuit to require the Virginia General Assembly to abide by the anti-gerrymandering language in the Virginia Constitution.

“While the entrenched politicians are using taxpayer money to resist obeying the Constitution, our lawsuit is funded entirely by private citizens,” said Brian Cannon, executive director of OneVirginia2021. “Our CrowdJustice campaign is an innovative extension of that citizen support.”

In language designed to guard against political gerrymandering, Article II, Section 6 of the Virginia Constitution explicitly states: “Every election district shall be composed of contiguous and compact territory.” OneVirginia2021’s lawsuit asks the state court to compel the General Assembly to give proper priority to those Constitutional requirements – especially compactness – over the political criteria they use to custom-cut uncompetitive election districts, such as voters’ previous partisan preferences or whether the incumbent likes the boundaries.

CrowdJustice is a web-based platform designed especially to raise funds and raise awareness of legal cases. It enables individuals to contribute safely online to support legal efforts.

This campaign’s goal is $5,000. Contributions may be made at www.crowdjustice.org/cases/ VirginiaGerrymandering.

“We are thrilled OneVirginia2021 is using data, technology and crowdfunding on our platform to empower citizens to put an end to partisan gerrymandering and strengthen our democracy,” said CrowdJustice CEO Julia Salasky.

OneVirginia2021’s lawsuit was filed in September 2015. Its next hearing is Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Richmond District Court. A trial date is set for March 13. Emphasizing OneVirginia2021’s non-partisan approach, the plaintiffs are voters from across the political spectrum and across the state.