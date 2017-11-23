Mistakes not to commit while betting on sports

Sports betting is a great way to turn the tables in your favor when it comes to your financial status, but, a lot can go wrong too. According to a report, players lost around $23 billion to gambling industry in 2015, out of which 30% losses were on sports betting, and these are believed to be only Aussie figures. Globally, the number is even bigger.

Experts say that with the invention of smartphones, betting has become easier and widely reachable. You can sit in the comfort of your home and enjoy betting without having to deal with the trouble of going to a computer. However, this does not change the risk factor.

To avoid losing money on bets, here are the mistakes not to commit while betting on sports:

Betting On Impulse

Psychologists have linked betting to greed. Gamblers are greedy and would continue to play in chase for a win.

People bet on all kind of sports, from football to wrestling to boxing. Visit a website like Toals Bookmakers and you will see how thousands of people bet on different sports, even less popular sports like horse racing as the trend is on a rise.

However, sadly, a lot of people bet purely on instinct. This is a wrong thing to do as your bet should be well researched. This is why you should ideally bet on a sport you know about.

However, gamblers often get greedy and are willing to bet on anything which they have no knowledge about. It is a bad idea as your chances of winning decrease when you bet on a sport you have no knowledge about.

In betting, there are patterns, stats, figures and past records that can help you predict better. For example, in the latest McGregor vs Mayweather fight, the instinct told to bet for McGregor, who was hot at the time but the records hinted at Mayweather winning the fight, which he did.

Surprisingly, a huge number of people had put their money on McGregor, and as a result had to face losses.

Betting On Prediction Of Unreliable Sources

It’s great to follow reliable blogs and authors to know about trends and expected winners. They predict future games on the basis the current scenario, keeping mind the morale of a team or player and other such factors.

However, you need to be careful about who you turn to for help. There are some unreliable blogs as well where people give uneducated predictions and if you trust them, you may end up facing a loss.

Choosing An Unreliable Site To Bet

This is the era of online betting. Today, people are using smartphones and other means of betting systems to try their luck at winning good money. However, they make the mistake of signing up with a website that they see first without researching about its reliability.

Some betting websites are involved in fraudulent activities and are not reliable at all. Therefore, it is essential that you do your homework, read reviews and search for the best sport betting website so that you do not get cheated.

Betting On Emotions

It’s exciting to see your team playing in a sport but that doesn’t mean you should bet on it emotionally and blindly. Never go by your emotion, and do not make the mistake of putting your money on your favorite team. Always, put it on the better team and do that without being biased.

Verdict

These are the most common mistakes a person commits while betting on sports. Make sure that you try to avoid them while betting so that you can win big.