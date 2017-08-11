Men’s Soccer: No. 13 UVA hosts first exhibition Saturday

The No. 13 UVA men’s soccer team will see its first game action of the 2017 season with an exhibition match against Wright State on Saturday (Aug. 12) at 1 p.m. Admission to the game at Klöckner Stadium is free.

Game Notes

Game Promotions: There will be a number of youth activities on the lower grass field including inflatable games, a balloon artist and face painting. While supplies last, Papa John’s Pizza, Pepsi products and Nike t-shirts (youth and adult sizes) will be available for all fans.

First Look: The Cavaliers return 21 letterwinners and have added a plethora of new talent to the 2017 roster. A total of six returners were recognized last year by the ACC including second team selections Pablo Aguilar, (Guatemala City, Guatemala,) Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C.) and Edward Opoku (Millbrook, N.Y.).

Watch Out: Earlier this week, forward Edward Opoku was named to the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch list. He was one of 31 players nationwide to be recognized for college soccer’s most prestigious honor. Opoku was second on the team with six goals last season. Five of his six tallies were game-winners, tied for the 13th most in the country.

Looking Ahead: After Saturday, Virginia will play two more exhibition matches before opening up the regular season at home against Villanova on Aug. 25. The Cavaliers will host Old Dominion on Tuesday (Aug. 15) and travel to Georgetown next Saturday (Aug. 19). Admission to all home exhibition matches is free.

About the Opponent: Led by the 2016 Horizon League Coach of the Year, Bryan Davis, Wright State is coming off one of the most successful campaigns in school history. The Raiders posted a 11-6-3 record and captured the 2016 Horizon Regular Season title before advancing to the conference championship game for the third-straight season. Midfielder Jackson Dietrich, a third-team all-region selection a year ago, leads a trio of All-Horizon league performers from the 2016 squad.

Regular-Season Ticket Information

Reserved season tickets are available and are priced at $45 apiece. General admission season tickets are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15).

Single-game tickets are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4 per ticket.

All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).