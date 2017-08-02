Meet and greet with Dwight Gooden at P-Nats Aug. 19 game

Dwight “Doc” Gooden, the three-time World Series Champion and four-time Major League All-Star, will be on hand for a free meet-and-greet autograph signing at Pfitzner Stadium on Saturday, August 19 for the Potomac Nationals’ Super Saturday matchup against the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) at 6:35pm.

Gates will open for the P-Nats’ Saturday 8/19 clash with the Dash at 5:00pm.

The Dwight Gooden autograph line will begin forming immediately following the Pfitzner Stadium gate opening.

Gooden will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, sign free autographs for P-Nats fans during two signing sessions, and take photos with The Red, White, & Blue faithful on a night that already features an Anthony Rendon “Real Electric Hair” Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,250 fans, presented by: Burke & Herbert Bank.

Gooden will be available to sign free autographs and take pictures with fans during the first signing session from approximately 5:15pm to 6:00pm.

After his ceremonial first pitch, the 16-year MLB veteran will sign autographs and take pictures once again from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

Gooden will sign one autographed item per person, and 8×10 photographs of Gooden will be available for purchase at the signing table.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own memorabilia for Gooden to sign.

As a member of the Lynchburg Mets’ starting pitching staff in 1983, Gooden set a Carolina League single-season strikeout record (300 K’s) that still stands today.

Gooden took Major League Baseball by storm as a 19-year-old phenom in 1984. That season, “Doc” went 17-9 for the New York Mets, earned an All-Star selection, won the National League Rookie of the Year Award, finished in second place in the National League Cy Young Award voting, and finished 15th in the National League Most Valuable Player Award race.

One year later, Gooden was the best pitcher in all of Major League Baseball. The former first round pick led the Majors with 24 wins and a 1.53 ERA, while he tallied 16 complete games in 35 starts. Gooden won the pitching Triple Crown in 1985, as he led the NL in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

In the 1985 season, the flamethrower led the National League in strikeouts for the second consecutive season, was named to his second straight All-Star Game, won the National League Cy Young Award, and finished in fourth place in the MVP race.

The four-time All-Star played for five teams over his 16-year career, with the bulk of that tenure, 11 years, with the New York Mets.

On May 14th, 1996, Gooden tossed a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

Gooden’s first title came as part of the 1986 New York Mets team, which stunned the Boston Red Sox on the infamous “Bill Buckner” play in Game Six.

Gooden also claimed a World Series title in 1996 and 2000 as a member of the New York Yankees.

Gooden won 157 games and posted a 3.51 ERA over the course of his Big League career, and “Dr. K” will forever be known as one of the most electric pitchers to ever wear a uniform in the Majors.

Additional Super Saturday activities on the night of Gooden’s meet-and-greet autograph signing will include a Flying Dog beer tasting, the final Scout Night of the 2017 season presented by: Virginia Virtual Academy, a Spine and Back Launch presented by: Sentara, post-game fireworks courtesy of: WTOP, and Kids Run the Bases after the game sponsored by: Glory Days Grill.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and nine CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the 2017 season and beyond are available, as well as corporate outings for the 2017 season to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2017 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, and picnic packages, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com or call the Potomac Nationals Ticket office at 703-590-2311.