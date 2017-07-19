McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Manassas

Governor Terry McAuliffe cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the new Virginia Department of Veterans Services office in Manassas.

The new office will primarily serve military veterans and their families in Prince William and Fauquier Counties, the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and other localities in the area. The Governor was joined by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs John C. Harvey, Jr., State Senator Jeremy Pike, Delegate Jackson Miller, Manassas Mayor Harry Parrish II, VDVS Commissioner John Newby, additional elected officials, community leaders, veterans, and active duty military service members.

“I am proud to be a part of the official grand opening of the Manassas VDVS office today,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This region, home to more than 50,000 military veterans and their families, now has a local office providing essential access to the federal and state benefits these men and women have earned by serving our nation. From benefit and transitional assistance to behavioral health care coordination services, all VDVS offices aim to provide every Virginia veteran the tools and resources they need to lead productive lives in the civilian sector. Virginia is truly committed to making sure we are the most veteran-friendly state in America and VDVS offices like this one in Manassas help us do that.”

The new Manassas office is part of the state’s efforts to expand veterans’ services in Northern Virginia. VDVS also recently opened a new office in Loudoun County and will break ground on the new Puller Veterans Care Center in Fauquier County later this year, which will offer in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans, and is expected to open in late 2019.

“Our highly trained and accredited Veterans Benefits Service Representatives, plus Resource Specialists from the Virginia Veteran and Family Support program, will be here in Manassas to meet one-on-one with veterans and help them identify and apply for the veterans benefits they have earned,” said Thomas J. Herthel, VDVS Benefits Director.

“All of us at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services are pleased to be opening this new office in Manassas,” said VDVS Commissioner John Newby. “Today’s grand opening is a testament to our continued commitment to serving our veterans and their families here in Northern Virginia and throughout the Commonwealth and assisting their successful transition from military to civilian life.”

About the VDVS Manassas Office

Location: 9300 West Courthouse Road, Suite 305, Manassas, VA 20110

Phone: (703) 479-7437

Office Hours: Monday – Friday , 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

About VDVS

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) operates 28 benefit offices that assist military veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans; and three cemeteries that provide an honored final resting place for veterans and their families. VDVS provides veterans and family members with direct linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The Department also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s monument to honor the memory and sacrifice of Virginia’s men and women who served and fought to defend our way of life from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov