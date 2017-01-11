 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces proposals to strengthen ethics reforms, expand voter access

Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 7:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe introduced a legislative package for the 2017 General Assembly session intended to build on the success his administration has achieved strengthening Virginia’s ethics reforms and expanding access at the polls. The package includes proposals that will ban the personal use of campaign funds by candidates, support the full repeal of Virginia’s unnecessary and restrictive photo voter-ID law, establish no-excuse in-person absentee voting and expand allowable absentee excuses to include child caregivers.

“Virginians have a right to expect a government that is as transparent, accountable and accessible to its citizens as possible,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the announcement. “This year, I look forward to working with the General Assembly to build on our successes strengthening our ethics laws by banning the personal use of campaign funds. These donations should be used to inform the public, not to line the pockets of politicians.

“We should also work together to expand access to the ballot box by repealing our unnecessary and restrictive photo ID law and making it easier for Virginians to cast an absentee ballot. These reforms will make it easier for Virginians to have a say in their democracy and boost their confidence that politicians are working for the public good, not their own.”

“Loopholes and workarounds in our campaign finance laws are a disservice to the constituents we were elected to serve,” Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam said. “Virginians deserve to know that their representatives are held to the highest standards of ethics. I thank the Governor and the Integrity Commission for their work strengthening accountability through these commonsense reforms.”

“Anyone who has raised a child can attest to the fact that child care, paid for or not, is a full time job and that taking a child or multiple children to vote is not always possible for a parent or caregiver,” said First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, discussing her push to include caregivers of children as eligible for absentee status. “Adding these conditions to the allowable absentee voting excuses is a commonsense reform that will eliminate barriers to the ballot-box and ultimately strengthen our democracy.”

 

Details

 

Ban personal use of campaign funds:
The Governor announced legislation that would ensure campaign contributions cannot be used by political candidates and elected officials for personal use. This common-sense reform was one of several recommended by the Governor’s Commission on Integrity and Public Confidence in State Government, and has been advanced in the General Assembly by Delegate Marcus Simon.

Support the full repeal of SB 1256, which placed a requirement for voters to show photo ID at the polls:
The Governor announced that he will support the full repeal of that law, so that we can go back to running free, open, and fair elections without making Virginians who want a voice in their own community jump through onerous hoops.

Establish no excuse in-person absentee voting:
The Governor announced legislation that permits any registered voter of the Commonwealth to vote absentee in-person beginning 21 days before an election until 5 p.m. on the Saturday before the election. The check-in procedures for in-person absentee voters will be identical to the procedures for voters on Election Day.

Expand the eligibility for Virginians to vote absentee:
The Governor announced legislation that will expand absentee excuses to people caring for children as well as caregivers that are not related to the person for whom they care. The legislation will also allow citizens who lack reliable transportation options to vote absentee, which will especially help elderly voters and voters in rural areas with no public transportation.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

City of Staunton seeking public input on downtown parking

The City of Staunton has commissioned a parking study, which is scheduled to begin this month.

Stable Craft Brewing to debut Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series

Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County will be hosting a unique twist to traditional craft beer dinners.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 