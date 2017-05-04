Mary Baldwin University names vice president for university advancement

Mary Baldwin University has named Brooke F. Herndon vice president of university advancement. Herndon joined MBU in January to provide transitional support as a consultant following the departure of Sherri G. Mylott.

“Herndon quickly engaged with the culture of Mary Baldwin and has had the opportunity to work with many of our alumni and lead donors as well as with the Board of Trustees, the executive staff, and academic leadership council,” said MBU President Pamela Fox, adding that Herndon has already assisted the university in exceeding its $80 million goal of the Ever Ahead Campaign.

Herndon’s fundraising experience is broad and deep. Most recently, she has been a senior director with CCS, an international strategic fundraising and campaign management firm with clients across all philanthropic sectors. For the past two years, she has overseen and managed on-site strategy development for large complex fundraising campaigns, each exceeding their goals ahead of schedule. Previously, Herndon served as a major gifts officer for Project Hope, a global health NGO; as director of development at Grafton Integrated Health Network; and as executive director of Concern Hotline, a crisis hotline in Winchester.

“I am extremely excited to work with the entire Mary Baldwin community to advance our mutual goals,” Herndon said. “The mission of MBU is compelling to me, and I know that together we can garner resources to support our outstanding programs as well as build our endowment and pave the way to our future.”