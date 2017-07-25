 jump to example.com

Mark Warner on House passage of Russia sanctions bill

Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 9:48 pm

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the Senate Banking Committee, released the following statement after the House of Representatives voted 419-3 to approve legislation sanctioning Russia, Iran and North Korea:

mark warner“The strong bipartisan congressional support for increased sanctions on Russia sends a message to the Kremlin that attacks on our democracy will not be tolerated. I expect this bill will pass the Senate in short order. At that point, it is incumbent upon President Trump to immediately sign this legislation into law, or risk endorsing Moscow’s interference in future elections.”

“We must also make clear to Iran and North Korea that they will be held accountable for their actions, including North Korea’s advancement of its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program, the detention and death of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, and the continued imprisonment of American citizens.”

Sanctions legislation previously passed the Senate, 98-2.

