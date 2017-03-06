Louisville looks to build momentum heading into NCAA Tourney
#9 Louisville (24-7, 12-6 ACC) is the four seed in the 2017 ACC Tournament. The Cardinals will play on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Team Notes
- Louisville will face the Clemson/NC State vs. Duke winner.
- Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference five-man first team in a vote by league coaches and media. Mitchell leads the Cardinals in scoring (15.9 ppg), steals, three-point goals and minutes played (31.9 per game).
- His 76 three-pointers is tied for the ninth-most in a single season at Louisville. Since scoring 25 points against Indiana on New Year’s Eve, Mitchell has averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and made 41.7 percent of his three point shots (55-of-132). His 18.1 scoring average in ACC games is the sixth-best in the league. He totaled 20 points, five rebounds and two steals in the Cardinals’ regular season finale against Notre Dame on Saturday, his ninth game this season with 20 or more points.
Mitchell was also selected to the ACC All-Defensive team after leading the conference in steals (66, 2.13 per game, 18th in the nation). He is within eight steals of the UofL top ten for a season.
