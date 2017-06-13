 jump to example.com

Loopstok homers in Hillcats doubleheader split

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 11:18 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg split a doubleheader with Wilmington, winning 5-2 before falling 2-1 at City Stadium Tuesday night. Sicnarf Loopstok had a home run in the first game and an RBI double in game two to increase his team-leading totals to seven homers and 34 RBIs.

lynchburg hillcatsIn game one, the Hillcats claimed a 2-0 lead early when the first two hitters both came around to score.  Ka’ai Tom doubled off the wall in center to drive in Sam Haggerty from first. Two batters later, Willi Castro doubled down the line to left, scoring Ka’ai Tom and giving the Hillcats a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately for Lynchburg, Martin Cervenka was thrown out trying to score from first on that play.

In the second, the Blue Rocks answered when Roman Collins hammered a solo home run over fence in right to bring his team within one. Both offenses went on hiatus until the bottom of the sixth when Loopstok skied a ball over the 390-foot sign in straightaway center field for a two-run homer that also brought in Ka’ai Tom. Later in the inning Daniel Salters picked up his 17th RBI of the season when his sac fly plated Yonathan Mendoza to give Lynchburg a 5-1 lead. Cody Jones scored on a wild pitch for Wilmington in the top of the seventh.

For Lynchburg, Triston McKenzie scraped together a win despite making it through just five innings. He allowed one run on four hits and tied a season high of five walks. For Wilmington, Colin Rodgers went the distance of the shortened affair, allowing five runs on five hits in a six-inning losing effort.

In game two, Wilmington flipped the script and jumped out to a first-inning lead. Roman Collins doubled to left field to bring in Nicky Lopezand Chris DeVito to give the Blue Rocks a 2-0 lead. For the third straight game, the Hillcats manufactured a first-inning run. Loopstok lined a ball past the third baseman at the hot corner to score Sam Haggerty. Neither offense produced another run, and the Hillcats fell 2-1 despite holding Wilmington to three hits.

A bullpen game for both teams, Yunior Marte pitched well for the Blue Rocks. He allowed one run on five hits over 3 2/3 innings. Richard Lovelady earned the victory. Coming in relief, he was perfect for 3 1/3, retiring five of the 10 batters he faced via strikeout. Dominic DeMasi(2-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in four frames.

Lynchburg and Wilmington conclude their four game set Wednesday at City Stadium when Shao-Ching Chiang (7-3, 2.57) takes on right-hander A.J. Puckett (5-5, 4.24) at 6:30 p.m. It’s Jimmy Buffett presented by John Stewart Walker, Inc. and Oldies 103.9 & 106.9 FM. There will be live pregame and postgame music, and one lucky fan will receive a free trip to Myrtle Beach courtesy of VisitMyrtleBeach.com. Gates open at 5:30, and the game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Premier names new chief medical officer
Northam, Gillespie win gubernatorial nominations in Virginia primaries
Why companies are turning to portable buildings for office space
Virginia’s Clement, Bettinger picked on Day 2 of MLB Draft
Squirrels silent in series opener
Kaine introduces bill to address chronic VA workforce shortages
Travel media from around the world visit Shenandoah Valley
Schedule change for overnight closures on Interstate 81 in Frederick County
Opening statement of Senate Intel Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner at Jeff Sessions hearing
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway set for Father’s Day weekend
Valley Baseball League to play in Southern Collegiate Showcase on July 15-16
Game Notes: Turks travel to Purcellville
WCYB’s Casey Goetz wins NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Media Challenge
Doug Herbert to be enshrined at NHRA Thunder Valley Spring Nationals this weekend
Tim Kaine statement on release of Otto Warmbier
EMU volleyball’s Taylor heads to Brazil with D-3 National Team
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 