 jump to example.com

Loopstok home run highlights 9-5 Hillcats win

Published Thursday, May. 18, 2017, 11:44 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

For the third straight game, a five-run inning served as the catalyst for a Hillcats victory. This time, Sicnarf Loopstok’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run third to propel Lynchburg to a 9-5 win against Winston-Salem at BB&T Ballpark Thursday night.

lynchburg hillcatsAfter neither team scored in the first two frames, Daniel Salters opened the third with a walk. Willi Castro singled, and Ka’ai Tom drove in Salters with a base hit. With one out, Loopstok drilled a line drive over the left field fence to give Lynchburg a 4-0 lead. Andrew Calica doubled with two outs and scored on an errant throw to make it 5-0.

After a Landon Lassiter two-run homer in the sixth cut it to 5-2, Lynchburg answered with a run in the seventh. Jodd Carter andSalters had back-to-back singles, and Castro brought home Carter with a sacrifice fly. In the eighth inning, Louis Silverio hit a three-run homer to left to bring Winston-Salem within one, 6-5.

Lynchburg pulled away in the ninth with three runs on three hits. Yonathan Mendoza, Castro, and Sam Haggerty all had hits in the stanza, while Mendoza, Carter and Castro plated the runs.

Argenis Angulo entered when the score was 6-5 in the eighth and retired all four batters he faced to earn his fourth save of the year. Shao-Ching Chiang (6-1, 2.39) went 7 2/3 innings to notch his sixth consecutive win. The right-hander struck out seven, which fell two shy of a career high and marked his third highest total as a professional. Brannon Easterling (2-3, 3.50) allowed a season-high five runs on five hits in six innings to suffer the loss.

Lynchburg returns home Friday to begin a five-game, four-day series against Potomac. The Hillcats will send Matt Esparza (2-3, 3.60) to the mound in a game that starts at 6:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Hillcats flag giveaway courtesy of Pepsi. Gates open at 5:30. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning with pre-game coverage at 6:20 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia opens unmanned aircraft runway on Wallops Island
Office of Human Rights, Charlottesville Police host “The Talk”
I-64 paving operations in Albemarle County
VMI falls to ETSU in series opener, 7-5
Shepherd’s two-run double gives Liberty 4-3 win over Presbyterian
No. 9 Virginia falls at Georgia Tech, 14-7
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wilson Fairchild
Blood discovery could benefit preemies, help end platelet shortages
McAuliffe announces new Virginia lumber sales to Mexico
George Mason announces 2017 Cancun Challenge opponents
Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chris Cornell
How to make money betting on the NFL
Why we still fear working in the cloud
Red, white and blue farm trail event to benefit local disabled vets
VDOT repaving 400 miles of roads in Central Virginia
Warner, Kaine bill granting federal recognition to Virginia Indian tribes gains momentum
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 