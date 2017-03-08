Live Blog: Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest in #ACCTourney

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as Virginia Tech faces Wake Forest in the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech Team Notes

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has earned a bye in the first round of the 64th annual New York Life ACC Tournament.

Tech finished the regular season 21-9 overall and 10-8 in ACC play. The Hokies tied for seventh place and are the seventh seed in the event.

Virginia Tech guard Seth Allen has been named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Allen, a senior from Woodbridge, Virginia, has come off the bench in 24 of the 29 games in which he has appeared, averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds while playing close to 29 minutes per contest. He has scored in double-figures 21 times and enters the ACC Tournament with 20-or-more points in three of his last seven games. Allen scored the eventual game-winning basket in five of the Hokies’ 10 ACC wins this season.

Allen was also named honorable mention All-ACC. He is joined by teammate Zach LeDay, who earned honorable mention honors for the second consecutive season. LeDay leads the Hokies in scoring and rebounding this season and scored in double figures in 28 of the 30 games to date.

Wake Forest Team Notes

Wake Forest ended the regular season with an 89-84 win at Virginia Tech

The Deacs rallied from down 13 points for their third straight double-digit comeback

Bryant Crawford led the Deacs with 26 points, tying his career high, highlighted by 13-14 FTs

18 regular season wins and nine ACC wins are the most for the Deacs since 2009-10

The Deacs had three ACC road wins for the first time since 2008-09

Seven regular season road/neutral wins are most for the Deacs since 10 in 2008-09

The Deacs won each of the last three games of the regular season in comeback fashion, rallying from down 19 (Pitt), 14 (Louisville) and 13 (Virginia Tech)

It is the first time in school history they have won three straight games when trailing by 10+

John Collins and Bryant Crawford combine to average 34.9 points per game, making them the highest scoring pair of Deacon teammates since 1994-95 (36.9 – Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan)

The duo has combined for 24 20-point games this season, most by Deacon teammates since 1995 (26 – Childress and Duncan)

Either Collins or Crawford has led the Deacs in scoring in 28 of 30 games this season