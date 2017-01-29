Live Blog: #12 UVA faces #1 Villanova in nonconference clash
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #12 UVA (16-3) faces #1 Villanova (19-2) Sunday at 1 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Villanova game will be televised on Fox, streamed online on FoxSportsGo.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.3 ppg) and assists (3.7 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.8 ppg & 5.7 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (24) and steals (24).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 7.2 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 10 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.2 points on 46.4 percent 3-point shooting.
- Jack Salt is averaging 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- The Cavs score 69.6 ppg, shoot 49.6 from the field, 40.4 percent from three (averaging 17 three-point attempts a game), and have a +4.9 rebounding margin. Opponents average 53.3 ppg, shoot 38.5 percent from field, and 31.9 percent from three.
- KenPom.com deep dive: UVA offense scores 1.184 points per possession (16th nationally), UVA defense allows .882 points per possession (fourth nationally), adjusted tempo: 60.4 possessions per game (350th nationally, out of 351 teams)
Villanova Team Notes
- Josh Hart leads the Wildcats with 19 ppg, 6.6 rebounds per game, 54 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from three.
- Point guard Jalen Brunson scores 14.1 ppg, dishes out 4.3 assists a game, shoots 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
- Kris Jenkins scores 13.7 ppg on 40 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from three.
- Villanova averages 78.3 ppg, shoots 49.7 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three (averaging 25 three-point attempts a game), and have a +5.1 rebound margin. Opponents score 62.6 ppg, shoot 41.2 percent from field, and 30.2 percent from three.
- KenPom.com deep dive: Villanova offense scores 1.221 points per possession (third nationally), Villanova defense allows .928 points per possession (20th nationally), adjusted tempo: 65.1 possessions per game (331st nationally, out of 351 teams)
Preview
Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.
Discussion