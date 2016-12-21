 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #12 UVA basketball on road at Cal Wednesday night

Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 7:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballAFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #12 UVA (9-1) travels to Pac 12 rival Cal (9-2) Wednesday night.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-California game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

Game Notes: UVA

  • Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
  • Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (9.6 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (6.3 ppg & 5.2 rpg) leads the team in rebounds (52) and steals (17) and is second in blocked shots (13).
  • Marial Shayok is averaging 9.1 points off the bench, while Darius Thompson has added 8.4 points per game off the bench.
  • Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 8.6 points on 55.8 percent shooting, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (68.3%) and is second in rebounding at 4.5 per game.
  • Mamadi Diakite is averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots in 15.4 minutes per game.

 

Game Notes: Cal

  • With Cal’s most recent home win, the Bears extended their homecourt winning streak to 27 games when including a victory from the final contest of the 2014-15 campaign. The run is the longest in school history and is the fourth-longest current streak in the country. Cal set the record with an 81-55 rout of Cal Poly on Dec. 17.
  • Cal’s defense has been particularly stingy inside Haas Pavilion this year, with the Bears surrendering just 58.5 ppg and 36.1 percent shooting from the floor. Cal owns a +8.4 rebounding margin and is averaging 5.1 blocks per game.
  • The Bears are averaging 76.6 points at home, including four 80-point games.
  • Individually, three Cal players are contributing double-figure point totals: Charlie Moore (18.0 points per game), Ivan Rabb (17.3), Jabari Bird (14.7), Grant Mullins (10.8)
Discussion
  • Scott German

    just learned that Cal has a 27 game home winning streak. Now I’m worried .

    • We had a long winning streak until WVU. Streaks are there to be broken …

  • UVA starting five
    g 0 Hall, Devon
    f 21 Wilkins, Isaiah
    g 32 Perrantes, London
    c 33 Salt, Jack
    g 51 Thompson, Darius

  • UVA 7, Cal 4, 15:18/1st. Perrantes has all seven for the Cavs early on 3-of-4 shooting.

  • UVA 13, Cal 9, 10:03/1st. Both teams having trouble finishing at the rim. Perrantes has nine early points for Cavs.

  • Ugly game reminiscent of what we saw last year in Charlottesville. Two good defensive teams who are deliberate on offense playing to strengths.

  • Perrantes; 4-of-6 FG. Rest of team: 2-of-11 FG.

  • UVA 13, Cal 12, 7:58/1st. This is painful to watch. Virginia at 30% from the field, Cal at 29.4%.

  • Scott German

    ugly may benefit uva

    • Cal likes ugly, too, though. They’re the Pac 12 version of UVA.

  • UVA 17, Cal 17, 3:41/1st. Berkeley could be renamed Brick City the way this one is playing out.

  • As poor as the offensive production has been for UVA, it doesn’t seem to be a function of what Cal is doing. Just missing shots.

  • Half: UVA 22, Cal 22.

  • Scott German

    so this is the type of basketball we thought we might see when tony was hired. great defense no offense.

  • UVA actually had a 14-10 advantage in points in the paint. Didn’t seem that way watching the first half.

  • UVA 7-0 run, Cavs lead 30-29, 15:50/2nd. Guy with a corner three to ignite the surge.

  • Guy starting second half: good move, curious move, but good move.

  • UVA on 17-2 run over last 5:20, Cavs lead 40-31, 12:21/2nd, Cal timeout. UVA 6-of-10 FG second half.

  • Jack Salt gets his fourth foul at the 11:30 mark. That’s big. Reuter is going to have to man up.

  • Super quick 5-0 Cal run, UVA timeout, lead at 40-36, 10:49/2nd.

  • 10-0 Cal run, Bears lead 41-40, 7:22/2nd. Virginia has gone scoreless for 5:09. Missed last five from the field.

  • UVA 47, Cal 46, 2:59/2nd. Guy scores seven straight in mini-flurry, has 15 for the game.

  • Guy with the assist on an and-one for Wilkins, Cavs lead 52-49, 1:02/2nd

  • UVA 54-52, 18.9 seconds left, Cavs ball

  • Final: UVA 56, Cal 52. The Cavs’ identity is now known. A pretty damn good team.

 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army

Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

United Way president, CEO stepping down to take new job

Cynthia Pritchard is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta, effective Feb. 10, the nonprofit announced.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

Viewpoints: Father Daniel Robayo talks immigrant rights in Valley

Father Daniel Robayo, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, talks about local efforts to advocate for immigrants' rights.

Wayne Theatre brings holiday classics to big screen

The Wayne Theatre is celebrating the holidays on the big screen with a series of movie favorites beginning Saturday, Dec. 17.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 