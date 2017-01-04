Live Blog: #11 UVA at Pitt in ACC Wednesday action
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #11 UVA (11-2, 1-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (11-3, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Pitt game will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (9.9 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (5.9 ppg & 4.9 rpg) leads the team in rebounds (64) and steals (20) and is second in blocked shots (17).
- Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.7 points on 57.9 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.1 points.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.3 points in 13 starts, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (66%).
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most improved player, is averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 15.3 minutes per game off the bench.
Pitt Team Notes
- Michael Young (22.9 ppg.) and Jamel Artis (21.2 ppg.) are both averaging over 20 points per game on the season. Davidson and St. Bonaventure are the only other schools in the NCAA with two players scoring 20 or more points per game.
- Either Jamel Artis or Michael Young have led the Panthers in scoring in 41 of the past 47 games, including all 14 games this season.
- Michael Young is one of two players in the NCAA averaging over 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is joined on the list Dedric Lawson (Memphis).
- Michael Young (22.9 ppg.) and Jamel Artis (21.2 ppg.) rank first and third in the ACC in scoring. The duo has combined for 45 or more points in a game six times, while both players have topped the 20-point mark in the same game an NCAA-best seven times.
- Sheldon Jeter is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, including 5.5 offensive boards per game, over the past two contests. He has collected double-digit rebounds in five games and has two double-doubles on the year.
- Pitt has four rotation players – Sheldon Jeter, Cameron Johnson, Ryan Luther and Michael Young – from the Greater Pittsburgh area. The quartet combines to average 49.5 points and 24.5 rebounds per game. The quartet has combined for 50 or more points on six occasions.
- Michael Young is five points shy of passing Julius Page for 15th place on the Pitt all-time scoring list. Young enters Wednesday’s contest with 1,508 points in 115 career games (13.1 points per game).
Discussion