Liberty’s D.J. Artis named to D1Baseball.com preseason All-America team

Liberty outfielder D.J. Artis has been named to the 2018 D1Basball.com Preseason All-America team. The junior was placed on one of college baseball’s most prominent sites’ second team, which was announced earlier today.

Considered one of the most dynamic leadoff hitters in collegiate baseball, Artis was named to three All-America teams following his stellar sophomore season in 2017. The outfielder was selected to the D1basebal.com All-America second team and the Baseball America and NCBWA All-America third teams.

The 2017 Big South Player of the Year, Artis, who also earned all-conference first team honors for the second consecutive season, finished the year second in the nation with a .532 on base percentage and as the national leader in walks with 62. Artis’ base on balls total eclipsed his own single-season program record of 52 walks, which he set in 2016. In addition, he led the Big South Conference with a .359 batting average and 58 runs scored, while finishing second with 23 stolen bases.

Artis, who patrolled center field for the Flames, also completed 2017 among the conference leaders in hits (ninth – 65), RBI (ninth – 45) and slugging percentage (third – .552). He collected 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs.

The Greensboro, N.C., native was named the Big South Player of the Week three times in 2017. He was tabbed the league’s Player of the Week for March 20, April 24 and May 1. Artis

finished the year with tied for the team-lead with 19 multi-hit games, nine of which were three-hit contests, and had 11 multiple RBI games.