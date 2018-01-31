Liberty football set to begin spring practice in February

Preparations for Liberty’s first season of FBS football will begin next month when the Flames hold their first of 15 spring practice workouts on Feb. 10.

The Flames will hold a Tuesday and Thursday evening practice from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. and a morning/afternoon practice on Saturday each week during a five-week workout schedule.

Due to the expansion construction at Williams Stadium, Liberty will not hold its annual spring football game, this year.

All Liberty University football practice sessions are closed to the general public and the media, unless otherwise indicated by the Athletics Communications office. This policy includes

practice sessions in Williams Stadium, the Liberty Indoor Football Practice Facility and the practice field adjacent to the Williams Football Operations Center (FOC).

Media groups wanting to photograph or shoot video footage of a Liberty University football practice can do so with prior permission.