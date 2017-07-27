Liberty announces 2017-18 men’s basketball non-conference schedule

Head coach Ritchie McKay and the Liberty men’s basketball team released its 2017-18 non-conference schedule that features six home games and two tournaments that the Flames will participate in.

It will be a challenging schedule for the Flames as four of the Division I opponents they will face posted 19 wins or more last season. Three teams finished second within their respective conferences as Liberty will face three teams that played in the postseason.

The Flames open the season at the Vines Center on Nov. 10 against Clarks Summit. Liberty then hits the road for Winston Salem, N.C. for its first road contest against ACC opponent, Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are coming off a 19-14 record and an NCAA appearance.

Both the Flames and Wake Forest will then head to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam. The tournament will take place from Nov. 17 and last through the 20th. The Flames’ first opponent will be Mercer. In total, the Flames will play in three games in the eight-team tournament in St. Thomas that include Colorado, Drake, Drexel, Houston, Quinnipiac and Wake Forest.

The Flames will return home to play five of its next six games at home. Liberty will host Toccoa Falls, Howard, UNCG, Maryland Eastern Shore and Kentucky Christian from Nov. 25 through Dec. 16. The only road contest during that time will be against Georgia State on Dec. 4.

To close out its non-conference schedule, Liberty will play its final two non-conference games in the New Orleans Classic beginning on Dec. 21. Hosted at Xavier University Convocation Center in New Orleans, La., the Flames will take on Fort Wayne in the opening round. To close out the tournament, Liberty will then face either Louisiana Tech or Alabama State, based on the Dec. 21 winners.

To view Liberty’s schedule, click here.