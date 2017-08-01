 jump to example.com

Liberty adds second three-game football series with Virginia

Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 3:40 pm

Liberty continues to fill out its future football schedules, today announcing an additional three-game series with Virginia.

libertyThe three-game set includes games in Charlottesville in 2020 (Nov. 7) and 2030 (Sept. 14) and a single game in Lynchburg in 2029 (Sept. 15).

In May, Liberty announced its first three-game series with Virginia. The announcement included two games at Scott Stadium (Nov. 10, 2018 and Nov. 23, 2019) and the Cavaliers’ first visit to Williams Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

“We are excited to add highly attractive matchups against Virginia to our future schedules as we increase the number of games versus opponents in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We expect to unveil more future opponents and schedules before the start of this season.”

Last week, Liberty announced a five-game series with Virginia Tech and two additional games against Old Dominion. The announced included home games against the Hokies in 2022 and 2030 and another home contest against the Monarchs in 2021.

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will complete its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference, but will not be eligible for the conference title nor the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 season with prices remaining the same from the previous season. Fans who purchase season tickets this year will have priority on purchasing season tickets in 2018. For more information about becoming a season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

Fans can support Liberty Football and enjoy special game-day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. All seats at Williams Stadium other than general admission bleacher seats require membership in the Flames Club.

For more information about red reserved bench-back seats, blue premium chair-back seats, or club seats, call the Flames Club at 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

 

Future Liberty Football Games with Virginia

  • Nov. 10, 2018 – Liberty at Virginia *
  • Nov. 23, 2019 – Liberty at Virginia *
  • Nov. 7, 2020 – Liberty at Virginia
  • Sept. 11, 2027 – Virginia at Liberty *
  • Sept. 15, 2029 – Virginia at Liberty
  • Sept. 14, 2030 – Liberty at Virginia

* Previously Announced Game

