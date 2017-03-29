 jump to example.com

LG candidate Justin Fairfax files for ballot with 16K signatures

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 1:20 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

justin fairfaxThe Justin Fairfax for Lieutenant Governor campaign submitted 16,329 signatures of registered voters to the Virginia State Board of Elections in order to qualify for the ballot for Lieutenant Governor in the Democratic Primary on June 13, 2017; far exceeding the 10,000 minimum signature requirement.  Hundreds of supporters, activists, and organizers statewide collected over 800 signatures in each of the 11 Congressional Districts in Virginia — more than double the 400 signature minimum requirement for each District.

The campaign released this statement:

“We are excited to announce this major milestone in our campaign.  Over the past months and weeks, our organizers and volunteers have talked to voters in every part of the Commonwealth.  This is truly a grassroots campaign fueled by our supporters.  We have won all four straw polls for Lieutenant Governor by wide margins, and Justin has traveled more than 25,000 miles around the Commonwealth since entering the race last May.  We also have been endorsed by Congressman Gerry Connolly, more than half of the Senate Democratic Caucus, including the leadership, and more than one hundred elected officials and party leaders throughout Virginia.  Our message of fighting for more economic security and opportunity for all Virginians and protecting everyone’s civil rights and liberties is resonating in this political climate where people are hungry for hope, positivity, and change.  Real change requires grassroots energy and new ideas and is powered by the people.  We will charge ahead to the June 13th primary where Democrats will decide the vision they want for Virginia.  Our campaign has the energy, support, and momentum to win in June and help the entire Democratic ticket win in November.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tom Perriello submits ballot petitions for Democratic Party primary
Shamrock Farms to create 70 new jobs in Augusta County
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Frederick County
UVA men’s tennis coach Brian Boland to leave program at end of season
Tim Kaine confirms plan to vote against Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination
Watch: Chris Graham talks wrestling live from Smackdown
Ralph Northam submits petitions for ballot access
Gas prices are too damn high
EMU alumnus Michael J. Sharp among UN officials confirmed dead in Congo
UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
VMI Keydets down JMU, 6-1
Liberty rallies late, falls at No. 16 East Carolina, 8-6
Report: Freezing temperatures in 2016 impacted Virginia honey production
McAuliffe on Trump executive orders on the Clean Power Plan
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA heads to VCU for 7 p.m. Wednesday game
State Police investigates fatal crash in Greene County
Liberty basketball’s Barmore, Talbert to transfer
Report: 65 percent growth in solar industry jobs in Virginia in 2016
Warner, Portman introduce bill to address NPS service maintenance backlog
Ben ‘Cooter’ Jones highlights Shenandoah Jamboree at the Wayne Theatre
Hearing loss: You are not alone
Trump order on climate change rollback: Reckless folly?
Three mistakes to avoid when naming your new company
An infrastructural business model for the 21st Century
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 