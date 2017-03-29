LG candidate Justin Fairfax files for ballot with 16K signatures

The Justin Fairfax for Lieutenant Governor campaign submitted 16,329 signatures of registered voters to the Virginia State Board of Elections in order to qualify for the ballot for Lieutenant Governor in the Democratic Primary on June 13, 2017; far exceeding the 10,000 minimum signature requirement. Hundreds of supporters, activists, and organizers statewide collected over 800 signatures in each of the 11 Congressional Districts in Virginia — more than double the 400 signature minimum requirement for each District.

The campaign released this statement:

“We are excited to announce this major milestone in our campaign. Over the past months and weeks, our organizers and volunteers have talked to voters in every part of the Commonwealth. This is truly a grassroots campaign fueled by our supporters. We have won all four straw polls for Lieutenant Governor by wide margins, and Justin has traveled more than 25,000 miles around the Commonwealth since entering the race last May. We also have been endorsed by Congressman Gerry Connolly, more than half of the Senate Democratic Caucus, including the leadership, and more than one hundred elected officials and party leaders throughout Virginia. Our message of fighting for more economic security and opportunity for all Virginians and protecting everyone’s civil rights and liberties is resonating in this political climate where people are hungry for hope, positivity, and change. Real change requires grassroots energy and new ideas and is powered by the people. We will charge ahead to the June 13th primary where Democrats will decide the vision they want for Virginia. Our campaign has the energy, support, and momentum to win in June and help the entire Democratic ticket win in November.”