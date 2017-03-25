 jump to example.com

Kowalo’s four hits help Liberty dump Charleston Southern, 12-2

Published Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, 12:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertySecond baseman Andrew Kowalo had four hits and four RBI, powering the Liberty Flames to a 12-2 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, Friday evening at CSU Ballpark.

Kowalo collected a career-high four hits, including his first home run of the season and two doubles, as the Flames pounded out a season-high 13 hits in the contest. He tied his career high with four RBI. It is the third time in his career the senior has driven in four runs in a contest, including last Sunday during Liberty’s 14-2 win over High Point.

After pitching the first complete game of his career in a victory over High Point last week, Evans held the Buccaneers to two runs on six hits over eight innings, running his record to 4-2 on the year. The right-hander struck out two and walked three.

Liberty improves to 3-1 in the Big South Conference and 13-7 overall. The Flames have won three straight and five out of their last six contests. Charleston Southern drops to 1-3 in conference play and 11-8 overall. The Bucs have lost four of their last five games.

After both teams had runners at the corners with one out ruined by ground ball double plays in the first inning, Liberty sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs in the top of half of the second. The Flames ripped three doubles in the frame.

First baseman Sammy Taormina led off the inning with a ground rule double. After third baseman Trey McDyre reached on a fielder’s choice, both runners moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by right fielder Will Shepherd. Second baseman Andrew Kowalo followed with a double down the right field line, plating both runners for a 2-0 edge.

Two batters later, center fielder D.J. Artis drew a two-out walk and was aboard on a two-run double by designated hitter Eric Grabowski for a 4-0 advantage. Left fielder Jake Barbee followed with a run-scoring single to up the Liberty lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Charleston Southern got on the scoreboard. Center fielder Chris Singleton walked to open the inning and advanced to second on a ground out. Catcher Mike Sconzo followed with a single to score Singleton to make it 5-1, Flames.

Kowalo extended the Liberty advantage in the third. Shepherd singled to lead off the inning. Kowalo followed with a blast off the CSU Ballpark scoreboard in left field for a 7-1 lead.

Liberty lengthened its advantage in the fifth. Kowalo led off the inning with a single and scored on a one-out single by Artis. Later, Barbee collected his second RBI of the contest; plating Artis with a ground out to give the Flames a 9-1 lead.

Charleston Southern scored a run in the eighth. Second baseman Nate Blanchard connected for his second home run of the season to make it 9-2, Liberty.

The Flames added three runs in the ninth. Kowalo’s second double of the contest plated the first run of the inning, while pinch hitter Dylan Allen singled home the final two runs of the 12-2 win.

Buccaneers starter Cody Maw falls to 1-2 on the season. The left-hander gave up five runs on five hits over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two.

 

Up Next: Liberty and Charleston Southern will face off tomorrow in the middle game of their three-game Big South series at CSU Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Firehouse Subs fundraiser to benefit Augusta County Sheriff’s Office family member
VMI falls in strikeout-laden SoCon opener, 3-0
Duke owns #16 UVA baseball in series opener, 19-3
A guide to using a VPN: How and when it’s better to use it?
Warner, Trump on GOP pullback on TrumpCare
Three transferring out of George Mason basketball program
Virginia unemployment rate lowest in nine years
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to fix broken VA appeals process
Ralph Northam unveils environmental policy platform
You might want to sell your mortgage
Bill to assist small business offer retirement plans to employees
Food hall model moves into 5th Street Station
VCU Health symposium will examine extreme injuries
Video: Awesome Wrestling Entertainment reveals card for May 6 Night of the Superstars
PVCC’s Grayson Katzenbach named one of America’s top 20 community college students
UVA finds another immune system link science said didn’t exist
Virginia Tech hosts regional tree climbing championship April 1-2
McAuliffe budget amendment address Hampton Roads tunnel toll violations concerns
Obenshain comments on veto of charter schools bill
Waynesboro Police: Beware of government grants scam
Another UVA hoops departure: Cause for alarm?
Game Notes: #16 UVA opens ACC home schedule with Duke
Latest to leave UVA hoops: Darius Thompson
Sen. Warner on Friedman confirmation as Ambassador to Israel
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 