Karl Ravech to headline Richmond Flying Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced that ESPN’s Karl Ravech will be the featured guest at the 2018 Charity Hot Stove Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Siegel Center.

Ravech is the primary host of the popular studio show Baseball Tonight and has been a mainstay at ESPN since 1993. Ravech will be joined at the Hot Stove Banquet by new Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris, San Francisco Giants top prospect Chris Shaw and Texas Rangers third-base coach Tony Beasley. Individual tickets for the event are available here. Tables and sponsorship packages are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels front office.

Main doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. at the E.J. Wade Arena inside the Stuart C. Siegel Center and the autograph session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The main program for the banquet is set to start at7 p.m. The VIP reception will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Tommy J. West Club. Proceeds from the annual Charity Hot Stove Banquet go towards “Renovating Richmond’s Recreation,” a project dedicated to rebuilding youth baseball fields in Richmond. Details regarding the project can be found here.

Ravech has been a longtime ESPN figure, joining the Worldwide Leader in 1993. He will be accompanied by Harris, a 2005 World Series winner with the Chicago White Sox. Harris was announced as the seventh manager in Flying Squirrels history last month and will make a return to Richmond, having played briefly for the Richmond Braves in 2007. Shaw also returns to the RVA for the event and was a popular member of the 2017 squad. The Flying Squirrels starting first baseman-turned-outfielder was one of the most productive hitters for the team last year. He spent parts of two seasons in Richmond, clubbing a combined 11 homers and 26 doubles.

The trio will also be joined by this year’s Paul Keyes RBI Award Winner Tony Beasley, who managed in the Eastern League with the Harrisburg Senators and is currently on the Texas Rangers staff. Beasley became an inspiration for many on a national level by battling and defeating cancer during the 2016 season. The Paul Keyes RBI (Richmond Baseball Impact) Award is given annually in memory of the late VCU baseball coach Paul Keyes to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the game of baseball within the Richmond community or from the Richmond community.