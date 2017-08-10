Ka’ai Tom homers in 5-0 Lynchburg Hillcats win
Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 11:35 pm
Front Page » Sports » Ka’ai Tom homers in 5-0 Lynchburg Hillcats win
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Ka’ai Tom drove in the first four runs of the game, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning, which was plenty of offense in the Hillcats’ 11th shutout of the season. Lynchburg completed a three-game sweep of the Carolina Mudcats with a 5-0 victory Thursday night at Five County Stadium.
Brock Hartson (6-4) went six innings to extend his scoreless innings streak to 13 since returning from the Disabled List. He struck out five and held Carolina to three hits and three walks. Jared Robinson tossed two shutout frames of middle relief, and Justin Garcia worked around a leadoff error in the ninth to keep the Mudcats off the board.
In the fourth inning, Andrew Calica smacked a leadoff double. After the next two batters were retired, the Hillcats risked leaving him in scoring position, but Tom came through with a base hit to center field to make it a 1-0 game.
With two on and two outs in the sixth inning, Tom drilled a ball over the right field fence for his 10th home run of the season. It gave Tom his fourth four-RBI game in his career. Sicnarf Loopstok tallied the final run in the eighth when he brought homeCalica with a sacrifice fly. Loopstok leads the team with 59 RBIs.
Lynchburg continues its six-game road trip when it begins a three-game series at Winston-Salem Friday night at 7 p.m. The Hillcats will send Dominic DeMasi (4-3, 2.99) to the mound against Alec Hansen (2-4, 2.38). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion