 jump to example.com

Ka’ai Tom homers in 5-0 Lynchburg Hillcats win

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 11:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Ka’ai Tom drove in the first four runs of the game, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning, which was plenty of offense in the Hillcats’ 11th shutout of the season. Lynchburg completed a three-game sweep of the Carolina Mudcats with a 5-0 victory Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

lynchburg hillcatsBrock Hartson (6-4) went six innings to extend his scoreless innings streak to 13 since returning from the Disabled List. He struck out five and held Carolina to three hits and three walks. Jared Robinson tossed two shutout frames of middle relief, and Justin Garcia worked around a leadoff error in the ninth to keep the Mudcats off the board.

In the fourth inning, Andrew Calica smacked a leadoff double. After the next two batters were retired, the Hillcats risked leaving him in scoring position, but Tom came through with a base hit to center field to make it a 1-0 game.

With two on and two outs in the sixth inning, Tom drilled a ball over the right field fence for his 10th home run of the season. It gave Tom his fourth four-RBI game in his career. Sicnarf Loopstok tallied the final run in the eighth when he brought homeCalica with a sacrifice fly. Loopstok leads the team with 59 RBIs.

Lynchburg continues its six-game road trip when it begins a three-game series at Winston-Salem Friday night at 7 p.m. The Hillcats will send Dominic DeMasi (4-3, 2.99) to the mound against Alec Hansen (2-4, 2.38). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Charlottesville Area Transit detours for Saturday event
Squirrels going peanut-free on Sunday
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 UVA hosts first exhibition Saturday
The day the music died: Kris Neil Losh deserves better
Squirrels blanked again: Sea Dogs sweep
WTJU celebrates 60 years with Freefall Music & Art Festival
Future of coastal marshes lies in the hands of private property owners
‘Daily Show’ alum Demetri Martin to perform at Moss Arts Center
David Swanson: Welcoming the fascists to Charlottesville
Mission Services Inc. to invest $820,000 to expand IT support operation in Fairfax County
Virginia Organizing participates in National Day of Action to protect Medicaid
VMI basketball fall to Gent in second game of Euro trip
Benghazi! Judge orders new search for Clinton emails
Northam campaign finally on TV with biograhical ad spot
Three-run fourth pushes P-Nats past Pelicans
Schedule change for paving work on Interstate 64 in Alleghany County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 