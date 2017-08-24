Homers power Hillcats to 5-1 win

Claudio Bautista and Sam Haggerty each hit home runs to help Lynchburg win the series finale at Buies Creek, 5-1.

Aaron Civale (10-2) held the Astros to one run on five hits over seven innings. It marked his sixth straight start of seven innings and his fifth consecutive victory. Civale moved into a tie for the league lead in wins with 10 and lowered his ERA to 2.59, which would lead the circuit if he had enough innings to qualify. Civale struck out six, including the final three batters he faced. Argenis Angulo tossed two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Lynchburg fell behind 1-0 in the second inning but tied the game in the fourth on Bautista’s fifth home run of the season. The Hillcats claimed their first lead in the seventh. Andrew Calica singled to lead off the frame, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and eventually scored on an error. Later in the frame, Jodd Carter reached on a fielder’s choice and came home on an RBI single by Anthony Miller.

Leading 3-1 in the eighth inning, Daniel Salters hit a single with one out. Sam Haggerty followed with a two-run homer to left field to make it 5-1. Lynchburg improved to a league-best 79-50 with the victory, which includes a 47-11 mark whenever a Hillcat hits a home run.

Lynchburg continues its road trip with a three-game series at Down East Friday at 7 p.m. Triston McKenzie (10-6, 3.67) will start for the Hillcats. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.