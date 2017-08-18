 jump to example.com

Hillcats capitalize on opportunities in 10-6 win

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 12:03 am

Lynchburg scored seven runs on just three hits in the first inning and led comfortably the rest of the way in a 10-6 victory against Buies Creek in the series finale at City Stadium Thursday night.

lynchburg hillcatsThe Astros plated two runs in the top of the first before the Hillcats could grab the bats. Once they did, though, the ‘Cats stormed out to a 7-2 lead by the end of the frame.

Ka’ai Tom walked, Willi Castro singled, and Andrew Calica was hit by a pitch to load the bases before an out was recorded. With one away, back-to-back walks pushed across the first two runs to tie the game, 2-2. Connor Marabell and Martin Cervenkaeach picked up an RBI on the free passes with the bases full.

A two-out error opened the door for five unearned runs to come across in the first inning. Tom drove in a pair with a double to make it 7-2 after one. The Hillcats added two more unearned runs in the second after a fielding error extended the inning for Jose Medina to smack a two-run double to right field, scoring Sicnarf Loopstok and Cervenka.

Castro hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his ninth of the year, to account for the final Hillcats run of the game. Every Hillcats in the lineup scored at least once with the exception of Medina, who had two RBIs instead.

Sean Brady earned the win in his first start for the Hillcats in 2017. The left-hander went 5 2/3 innings and held Buies Creek to three runs on five hits while striking out four. Luke Eubank retired the only batter he faced in the sixth inning, and Tanner Tullytossed the final three frames to earn a save.

Lynchburg continues its homestand with a three-game weekend series against Salem. The Hillcats will send Aaron Civale (8-2, 2.80) to the mound in the opener Friday at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Hillcats cape presented by 97.9 FM The Planet. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
