Highlights and Game Notes: #16 UVA defeats Georgia Tech

Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 5:39 pm

#16 UVA made it four in a row in the ACC with a 62-49 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

 

 

UVA Team Notes

  • uva basketballVirginia (15-3, 5-2 ACC) has won four straight games
  • Virginia has won two consecutive games against Georgia Tech and is 39-40 all-time vs. the Yellow Jackets
  • UVA improved to 8-2 at JPJ in 2016-17 and 37-2 at home in ACC play over the last five seasons
  • UVA is 61-2 when limiting opponents to 50 or fewer points under head coach Tony Bennett (6-0 this season)
  • The Cavs shot an ACC season-low 22.7 percent (5-22) from 3-point range

 

UVA Player Notes

  • London Perrantes (11 points) became the 47th Cavalier with 1,000 career points and fourth Cavalier with 1,000 career points and 500 assists (John Crotty, Sean Singletary & Donald Hand)
  • Perrantes (2 3-pointers) moved past Crotty (179 3-pointers from 1988-91) into eighth on UVA’s all-time 3-pointers list with 180
  • Marial Shayok had a career-high 19 points and has scored 10+ points in five of the last six games
  • Devon Hall (10 points) reached double figures for the seventh time in eight contests
  • Jack Salt played a career-high 35 minutes and helped limit Georgia Tech leading scorer Ben Lammers to seven points on 3-12 field goal shooting. Salt’s previous high for minutes was 27 on two occasions
