Guilbeau resigns as Virginia head women’s tennis coach

University of Virginia director of athletics Craig Littlepage announced today (May 5) the resignation of head women’s tennis coach Mark Guilbeau.

The Cavaliers compiled a record of 201-117 during his 12 seasons at UVA, including an 11-13 mark in 2017. Under Guilbeau’s direction, Virginia won two ACC championships (2014 and 2015), reached the NCAA tournament 10 times and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals twice (2014 and 2016). Guilbeau was twice named ITA Atlantic Region Coach of the Year.

Virginia student-athletes also experienced individual success during Guilbeau’s tenure. Danielle Collins won the NCAA singles championship twice (2014 and 2016), received All-America honors three times and was named the 2016 Honda Sport Award winner for women’s tennis. Julia Elbaba was UVA’s first four-time All-ACC and All-America selection in singles. She won the 2015 USTA/ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Singles Championship and was named winner of the ITA Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship. In 2011, Lindsey Hardenbergh became UVA’s first All-American after reaching the round of 16 in the NCAA singles championship.

“Virginia women’s tennis accomplished much during Mark’s tenure at UVA and I would like to thank him for all he did to elevate the program,” Littlepage said. “There were many first-time accomplishments under his guidance, including ACC team championships and NCAA singles championships.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached at the University of Virginia for the past 12 years,” Guilbeau said. “We had a tremendous amount of success throughout these 12 years and for that I am extremely thankful. Our success was made possible by hard-working and caring student-athletes, the support of athletics department administration and staff, our women’s tennis volunteer coaches, the staff at the Boar’s Head Sports Club and a great group of fans and friends of the program.

“I especially want to thank associate head coach Troy Porco for his relentless and never-tiring work along my side for the past 12 years. I have been blessed to work with Troy and I leave UVA a better person for having experienced his caring and commitment as a coach and a person. The Virginia women’s tennis program will have great opportunities ahead and I wish the greatest success for the program moving forward.”

A national search for the next head coach will be conducted. Littlepage did not specify a time frame for completing the search given that many of the possible candidates will be involved in the NCAA championships. The athletics department will not make further comments on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete.

Guilbeau’s contract has one year remaining. The University will fulfill the financial obligations of the contract. Compensation owed to Guilbeau will be funded from athletics department funds. The athletics department does not receive state funding.