 jump to example.com

Golden goal moves No. 12 Virginia to 3-0

Published Monday, Sep. 4, 2017, 11:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

No. 12 Virginia (3-0) prevailed in its second overtime game of the season for a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten UNCW (3-1).

virginia soccerSergi Nus (Barcelona, Spain) scored the game-winner off a corner kick in the 94th minute.

Freshman Faris Abdi (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia) served a corner kick to the near post to the head of Nus for the golden goal. The marker was Nus’ second game-deciding score of the season. Abdi was credited with his second assist, tying him for the team lead.

“This was a great overtime win, especially this time of year where your fitness and the team dynamic are not quite where we want them to be,” said Head Coach George Gelnovatch. “Early on we’ve shown a lot of mental toughness in these overtime games especially against a UNCW team that no doubt in my mind is playoff team.”

Two of the first three Cavalier games this season have gone into extra time, including the season opener in which Nus converted a penalty kick in a 3-2 double overtime win over Villanova. Dating back to last season, five of the last nine games have needed extra time.

Virginia owned a 1-0 advantage after the first 45 minutes of play thanks to the third goal of the season for Edward Opoku (Millbrook, N.Y.). He was setup on a perfect pass from freshman Joe Bell (Wanaka, New Zealand) who created a breakaway opportunity right in the middle of the field. The assist from Bell was his first collegiate point.

Opoku has now scored in the first three games and leads the team with three scores in 2017. He is the first UVA player to score in three-consecutive games since Jake Rozhansky scored in three-straight in early 2015.

The Seahawks, who were fresh off an upset of No. 2 North Carolina on Friday night, got the equalizing goal in the 68th minute off the foot of Phillip Goodrum. He was able to gather a deflection in the center of the box, turnaround and fire a strike into the left side of the net.

Virginia goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C.) made three saves and earned his third win of the season. He is now tied with Brock Yesto for fifth most saves in Cavaliers history (151).

Up Next: ACC play begins this Friday (Sept. 8) when Virginia hosts Syracuse at Klöckner Stadium. The two schools will square off for the first time since 2014. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be carried live on ACC Network Extra.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats end season with 5-3 win over Frederick
Benefit concert for Angela Lynn. Michele Edwards
Hillcats enter Carolina League playoffs on seven-game win streak
Transportation Institute receives NSF award to study effects of autonomous truck deployment
Baylor win helps Liberty crack STATS FCS Top 25
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Squirrels conclude 2017 with win in finale
Irma to track toward U.S.: Residents of East, Gulf coasts urged to prepare
VDOE receives $498,010 Team Nutrition Training Grant
VMI alum Reggie Williams wins gold medal at FIBA AmeriCup
VMI announces Game Day procedure changes for football
Save money and consolidate your debt
Virginia receives $1.5 million federal grant to improve outcomes for students with disabilities
Shenandoah National Park celebrates wilderness
Virginia Tech team develops novel 3-D printed high-performance polymer that could be used in space
Justin Moore coming to Altria Theater on Oct. 20
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 