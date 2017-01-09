George Mason wraps up road swing Tuesday at Saint Joe’s

George Mason (11-5, 1-2) concludes a two-game road trip Tuesday with a contest at Saint Joseph’s.

Tip-off inside Hagan Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday’s game will be televised on the American Sports Network, featuring commentary from Ed Cohen (play-by-play) and John Griffin (color). In addition, Bill Rohland will call the game on the A-10 Digital Network, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.

* The Patriots ended non-conference play with a nine-game winning streak. Mason is 1-2 to begin Atlantic 10 play.

* Mason has already equaled its win total (11) from the entire 2015-16 season.

* The Patriots began the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 1985-86. Mason won two road games in the entire 2015-16 campaign. The Patriots are 3-1 in away games this season.

* Last time out, Mason dropped its first road game of the season, falling at St. Bonaventure (82-72) Saturday in Olean.

* SBU’s Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley entered the game as the third highest scoring duo in the nation (43.8 ppg), but the Patriots keyed in and limited them to 15 points on the day. However, the Bonnies grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and Denzel Gregg notched 19 points and 12 boards to help SBU get the win.

* Senior Marquise Moore led the Patriots at SBU with his ninth double-double (19 pts, 10 reb) of the season.

* Moore is up 982 points and is just 18 away from becoming the 34th 1,000-point scorer in program history. With six more rebounds and those 18 points, he will join Cam Long (2007-11) as the only players in Mason history with 1000+ points, 500+ rebounds and 300+ assists.

* Sophomore Jaire Grayer added 16 points, tied his career high with nine rebounds and made 4-of-6 3-point attempts. He is shooting 56.3 percent (9-16) from 3-point range over the past three games.

* Redshirt-senior Jalen Jenkins leads the Atlantic 10 in field goal percentage (.658) and is second in offensive rebounds/game (2.7). He has posted 10+ points in all three A-10 contests.

* Sophomore point guard Otis Livingston is ninth in the A-10 in assist/turnover ratio (1.8) and 12th in steals (1.5 spg).

* The Patriots are in the midst of the stretch where they play five of seven games on the road.

* The Patriots are 9-1 when they outrebound their opponent this season and are 23rd nationally in rebounding margin (+7.3).

* Mason entered A-10 play with a +10.5 margin but has been out-rebounded in all three conference games thus far (-6.7).

HISTORY vs. SAINT JOSEPH’S

Tuesday’s game marks the fifth all-time meeting between George Mason and Saint Joseph’s in men’s basketball. The Hawks lead the series 4-0, and captured the only contest played in Philadelphia in 2015. The teams also met in the opening round of the 2002 NIT with the Hawks winning, 73-64, in Fairfax. In last season’s meeting, Saint Joe’s won, 87-73, inside EagleBank Arena. Marquise Moore (21 pts, 7 reb) and Otis Livingston II (14 pts, 4 ast) led the Patriots in the contest.

A LOOK AT THE HAWKS (8-6, 2-1 A-10)

Saint Joseph’s was picked ninth out of 14 teams in the 2016-17 Atlantic 10 preseason poll. The Hawks posted a 6-5 non-conference record and have grabbed A-10 victories over George Washington (68-63) and at Fordham (70-55). The Hawks rank in bottom-50 of the country nationally in 3-point field goals attempted and look to score inside, with more than 55 percent of their scoring coming from 2-point field goals. The Hawks will be without leading scorer Shavar Newkirk (20.3 ppg) who will miss the game due to injury. James Demery is the team’s second leading scorer (16.0 ppg), snares a team-best 6.5 rebounds/contest and shoots 49.1 percent from the floor. Lamarr Kimble chips in 14.1 ppg and dishes out a team-best 4.6 assists/game (4th in the A-10).

UP NEXT

The Patriots return home to host Saint Louis on Saturday (Jan. 14) inside EagleBank Arena. The 2:30 p.m. contest will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network.