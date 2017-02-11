 jump to example.com

George Mason picks up 73-67 win over Fordham

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

george masonGeorge Mason (17-8, 7-5) sent a Homecoming crowd of 6,676 home happy with a 73-67 victory over Fordham (10-15, 4-8) on Saturday night inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots were up seven (36-29) at the half and led by as many as 13 in the second half. Fordham took advantage of a 7+ minute Mason scoring drought to pull within one (63-62) with 1:18 to play, but the Patriots scored six of the next eight points and eventually put the game away at the line.

With the victory, Mason has now won its last three league contests.

“This was a great win for our group,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “It was a heck of a crowd and our guys were very energized by the support. We played really well for 32 or so minutes and did a good job defensively. There were stretches where we came unglued a bit with some bad turnovers, but Fordham is a very difficult team to play against. There are more positives than negatives to take away from today. We received contributions from all parts of the roster tonight.”

Mason held a impressive +20 (44-24) edge on the glass in the game and enjoyed a 9-0 edge in second chance points. The Patriots shot 46.2 percent in the game while overcoming 18 turnovers forced by the swarming Fordham defense.

Sophomore Otis Livingston II led the Patriots with 19 points (5-11 FG, 8-8 FT) while dishing out four assists in 36 minutes of work.

Senior Marquise Moore chipped in his 15th double-double of the year (15 pts, 11 reb) and tallied a team-high six assists, while redshirt-senior Jalen Jenkins matched him with his fourth double-double of the season. The Brooklyn product tallied 12 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Fordham led 8-7 at the 15:30 mark of the first half, but from there, the Patriots put together an 18-4 surge over the next seven minutes to build a 25-12 advantage. Mason remained in front by 13 (29-16) with 5:25 to play in the half, but Fordham began to force a series of Patriot turnovers and cut the lead to 36-29 at the break.

Mason built its lead back to 13 (49-36) on a lay-in from Livingston at the 13:14 mark of the second half and led 59-45 on free throws from Karmari Newman with 10:05 to go.

A lay-in from Troy Temara put Mason up 61-48 with 8:54 left, but from there, Fordham forced five turnovers by the Patriots over the next five minutes while Mason went more than seven minutes total without a point.

Fordham pulled within two on a pair of occasions (61-60, 63-62), but could not get over the hump and the Patriots held on for the win.

Mason now remains at the home for the second game of a three-game homestand. The Patriots will host Richmond (15-9, 9-3) on Tuesday (Feb. 14) during a Valentine’s Day showdown inside EagleBank Arena. The 7 p.m. contest will be televised on MASN and streamed nationally on Facebook Live.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 